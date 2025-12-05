'Where is Mohammed Shami?': Former Indian spinner slams selectors over 'sidelining good bowlers'

Speaking on his YouTube channel, former Indian spinner slammed the Indian team selectors for constantly ignoring 'good bowlers' in the squad.

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh in a recent video on his YouTube channel questioned the Indian team management for not giving a chance to pacer Mohammed Shami despite his recent performance in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) matches. He also blasted out at the management for constantly ignoring 'good bowlers' in the Playing XI.

''Where is Shami? I don't know why Shami is not playing. I get it, you have Prasidh, he is a good bowler, but he still has a lot to learn. You had good bowlers, and you have slowly sidelined them. With Bumrah, this is a different bowling attack, and without Bumrah, it is an entirely different attack altogether. We have to learn the art of winning games without Jasprit Bumrah,'' Harbhajan Singh said in a video.

''In England, without Bumrah, Siraj was unbelievable, fantastic. India won all the Tests where Bumrah did not feature. But, in shorter formats, we need to find people who can win you games, whether it be fast bowling or spin. Find spinners who can come in and take wickets. There is Kuldeep, but what about the rest?,'' he added.

He also weighed in on Varun Chakaravarthy for his inclusion in the squad for the 50-over format. ''Bring in Varun Chakaravarthy in ODIs as well, you already have him in T20Is, so try him in ODIs also,'' he said.

Meanwhile, India lost the second ODI match in the 3-match series against South Africa despite putting 358 runs on board. The next match is scheduled to be in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, December 6. Later, India and the Proteas will lock horns in a 5-match T20I series, starting December 9.