Where do India stand in WTC points table after IND vs WI 2nd Test ends in draw? Check who takes top spot

The second Test match between India and West Indies was an exhilarating and suspenseful encounter, leaving spectators on the edge of their seats. As Day 4 came to a close, the hosts stood at an impressive 76/2, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion. With a 0-1 deficit, the Windies needed to score 289 runs to level the series, while the visitors aimed to secure 8 wickets for a clean sweep.

However, fate had other plans as the rain intervened, dampening the spirits of both teams and ultimately resulting in a draw. This unexpected turn of events denied either side the opportunity to claim victory. With 1-0 win Team India holds the second position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

According to the rules of the WTC 2023-25 cycle, the victorious team receives 12 points and 100% of the available points. In the event of a draw, both teams are awarded 6 points each and 50% of the points.

Since the second Test ended in draw, both teams earned four points and 33.33% of the points. Pakistan has now claimed the top spot, surpassing India, with a perfect score of 100% after their win over Sri Lanka in the first Test. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma's men have accumulated 66.67% of the points in the ongoing WTC 2023-25 cycle, with one victory and one draw.

Australia is currently ranked third, with 54.17% of the total points, while England holds the fourth position with 29.17% of the points.

India is scheduled to play their next series in the 2023/25 WTC cycle, which will take place five months later. They will be traveling to South Africa for a thrilling two-Test contest. The series is set to kick off on December 26 in Centurion, followed by the second match on January 3 in Newlands.

