Headlines

Delhi: Alcoholic son plans to sell house for liquor money, kills mother after she stops him

Meet Aditya S Samant, 17-year-old boy who became India's 83rd chess grandmaster

Ameesha Patel says she keeps blocking Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma on WhatsApp: 'We share father-daughter relationship'

‘You’ve ended my career’: Zaheer Khan humourously blames Virat Kohli for ending his Test career

Where do India stand in WTC points table after IND vs WI 2nd Test ends in draw? Check who takes top spot

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi: Alcoholic son plans to sell house for liquor money, kills mother after she stops him

Meet Aditya S Samant, 17-year-old boy who became India's 83rd chess grandmaster

Ameesha Patel says she keeps blocking Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma on WhatsApp: 'We share father-daughter relationship'

9 motivational quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam

5 action-packed scenes from Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 trailer 

Players who have hit maximum sixes in ODI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

Ameesha Patel says she keeps blocking Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma on WhatsApp: 'We share father-daughter relationship'

Sunny Deol gets emotional at Gadar 2 trailer launch event, Ameesha Patel's reaction wins internet

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar or Bebika Dhurve, who won ticket to finale? Here’s what we know

HomeCricket

Cricket

Where do India stand in WTC points table after IND vs WI 2nd Test ends in draw? Check who takes top spot

India is scheduled to play their next series in the 2023/25 WTC cycle, which will take place five months later.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 10:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The second Test match between India and West Indies was an exhilarating and suspenseful encounter, leaving spectators on the edge of their seats. As Day 4 came to a close, the hosts stood at an impressive 76/2, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion. With a 0-1 deficit, the Windies needed to score 289 runs to level the series, while the visitors aimed to secure 8 wickets for a clean sweep.

However, fate had other plans as the rain intervened, dampening the spirits of both teams and ultimately resulting in a draw. This unexpected turn of events denied either side the opportunity to claim victory. With 1-0 win Team India holds the second position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

According to the rules of the WTC 2023-25 cycle, the victorious team receives 12 points and 100% of the available points. In the event of a draw, both teams are awarded 6 points each and 50% of the points.

Since the second Test ended in draw, both teams earned four points and 33.33% of the points. Pakistan has now claimed the top spot, surpassing India, with a perfect score of 100% after their win over Sri Lanka in the first Test. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma's men have accumulated 66.67% of the points in the ongoing WTC 2023-25 cycle, with one victory and one draw.

Australia is currently ranked third, with 54.17% of the total points, while England holds the fourth position with 29.17% of the points.

India is scheduled to play their next series in the 2023/25 WTC cycle, which will take place five months later. They will be traveling to South Africa for a thrilling two-Test contest. The series is set to kick off on December 26 in Centurion, followed by the second match on January 3 in Newlands.

READ| This Pakistani player leaves behind Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar to reach special milestone in Test cricket

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets massive Flipkart discount after Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch, over Rs 43000 off

Explained: Why Christopher Nolan shot same scene in Oppenheimer in both in black-and-white and colour

Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval-starrer Goldfish to release in theatres on this date

'India will cross Line of Control if....': Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Maharashtra rains: IMD issues red alert at Ratnagiri, orange alert in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad districts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE