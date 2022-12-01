'Where are we?': Washington Sundar's bizzare 'brain fade' moment after 3rd ODI vs New Zealand- Watch

The all-rounder forgot in which country he was

India's tour of New Zealand ended in a washout in Christchurch. Despite a total of 65.3 overs played, the match ended in a tie because 20 overs of New Zealand's innings were not finished. India batted for 47.3 overs, while New Zealand batted for 18 overs before the rain came again.

Despite the fact that rain washed out as many as three matches on the tour, there were plenty takeaways for visitors. Washington Sundar shined with the bat in the ODI series, making his comeback in the national squad. He was unbeaten on 37 in the first ODI, and he made a half-century in the third ODI to help the Men in Blue post a total of 219.

After the game, the young all-rounder was discussing his knock with Harsha Bhogle when he lost track of where he was. Sundar had to be reminded by Harsha that they were in Christchurch for the series.

India won the T20I series 1-0 under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. The first game of the series was washed out, but India won the second. When the rain came, India was on the verge of winning the third T20I. The game ended in a draw.

The ODI series began with New Zealand chasing a large target of 307 in the first game. The second game was called off early. NZ blew a chance to win the third game of the series. In Rohit Sharma's absence, Shikhar Dhawan captained the ODI team.

In the series, Team India's head coach was VVS Laxman. The Bangladesh tour will include head coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and other senior players.

