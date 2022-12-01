Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Where are we?': Washington Sundar's bizzare 'brain fade' moment after 3rd ODI vs New Zealand- Watch

Washington Sundar had a rare brain-fade during an interview with Harsha Bhogle.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 11:25 AM IST

'Where are we?': Washington Sundar's bizzare 'brain fade' moment after 3rd ODI vs New Zealand- Watch
The all-rounder forgot in which country he was

India's tour of New Zealand ended in a washout in Christchurch. Despite a total of 65.3 overs played, the match ended in a tie because 20 overs of New Zealand's innings were not finished. India batted for 47.3 overs, while New Zealand batted for 18 overs before the rain came again.

Despite the fact that rain washed out as many as three matches on the tour, there were plenty takeaways for visitors. Washington Sundar shined with the bat in the ODI series, making his comeback in the national squad. He was unbeaten on 37 in the first ODI, and he made a half-century in the third ODI to help the Men in Blue post a total of 219.

After the game, the young all-rounder was discussing his knock with Harsha Bhogle when he lost track of where he was. Sundar had to be reminded by Harsha that they were in Christchurch for the series.

WATCH:

India won the T20I series 1-0 under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. The first game of the series was washed out, but India won the second. When the rain came, India was on the verge of winning the third T20I. The game ended in a draw.

The ODI series began with New Zealand chasing a large target of 307 in the first game. The second game was called off early. NZ blew a chance to win the third game of the series. In Rohit Sharma's absence, Shikhar Dhawan captained the ODI team.

In the series, Team India's head coach was VVS Laxman. The Bangladesh tour will include head coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and other senior players.

READ| Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson debate after India lose ODI series

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: Prince vs Sardar, Bigil vs Kaithi, biggest Kollywood box office clashes during festive weekend
In Pics: From Stars to planets, watch some stunning photos taken by Hubble Space Telescope
Diwali 2022: This festive season, get blinged up using these Bollywood inspired looks
T20 World Cup 2022: Check out newly released jerseys of all teams so far
Diwali 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, others slay in ethnic wear
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CBSE Board exam 2023: Delhi government announces Pre-board exam dates for CBSE class 10, 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.