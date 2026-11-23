After the Wellington Test ended in a draw despite Team India needing just eight wickets on Day 5 to win the game, the former skipper has now questioned the absence of specialist spinners in the Playing XI.

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly went all praise for Team India's batting performance in the ongoing New Zealand tour despite the Wellington Test ending in a draw. However, he stressed the importance of including a specialist spinner in the Playing XI to win Test matches overseas. In his latest post on X, Ganguly questioned the team management about the absence of Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suther in the Playing XI.

For those late to the story, Team India were in a dominant position after Day 4 Stumps as they required just eight wickets to win the Wellington Test. However, across 75 overs bowled on the final day, India managed to pick just three wickets as Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips showcased stubborn resistance in their second innings.

The match ended in a draw after players of both sides shook hands despite 15 overs of the game still left to play on Day 5. Skipper Shubman Gill defended the decision to accept the draw, citing tiredness of the bowlers.

What did Sourav Ganguly say about India's team selection?

Coming back to what Ganguly said, the former Indian skipper praised India's performances in both white and red-ball formats on the tour; however, he pointed out the need for a specialist spinner, specifically on a 'flat' pitch.

''India has been brilliant this series .. white ball and now red ball .. the batting application looked super .. but they must understand to win test matches away a genuine spinner is a must on pitches which get flat with time ..u have to play one in test cricket .. Washington can play as an allrounder ..@bcci where is Kuldeep or Manav sutar?''Ganguly wrote.

India has been brilliant this series .. white ball and now red ball .. the batting application looked super .. but they must understand to win test matches away a genuine spinner is a must on pitches which get flat with time ..u have to play one in test cricket .. Washington can play as an allrounder ..@bcci where is Kuldeep or Manav sutar ? — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 23, 2026

Why did Ganguly name Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar?

For those unversed, Kuldeep Yadav was initially added to Team India's Test squad but was later released to participate in domestic cricket, and Gurnoor Brar was added to the side. On the other hand, Manav Suther made his Test debut earlier this year against Afghanistan, where he picked up seven wickets in the game. Later, he also played a vital role in the 2-match Test series against Sri Lanka, where he scalped 16 wickets in two games.