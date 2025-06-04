An old interview of RCB star Virat Kohli is doing rounds on the internet wherein he talked about his relationship and bonding with his in-laws, especially his father-in-law.

Virat Kohli is currently is currently the hot topic on social media as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifted the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy for the first time in the 18-year history of the tournament. After winning the IPL 2025 game against Punjab Kings (PBKS), he was seen celebrating not only with his teammates, former teammates, and his wife, Anushka Sharma. Kohli, several times in the past, has admitted the contribution and support of Anushka in his personal and professional life.

An old interview of Kohli has surfaced online wherein the RCB star shared about his bonding with Anushka's parents. The interview is with Dinesh Karthik for Sky Sports Cricket, wherein Kohli was asked about his relationship with his in-laws. In reply, Kohli said, ''It’s amazing. Just the acceptance from day one was something that was so beautiful. I never felt out of place whenever I met them, whenever I went to see Anushka.''

Not only this, Kohli also spoke about his relationship with his father-in-law Ajay Kumar Sharma and added, ''Even now, my father-in-law and me are like friends, I can literally share everything with him. And he is an ex-army man. His point of view is so fearless and so clear. It’s absolutely amazing when I speak to him about anything. And my mother-in-law as well. Just beautiful people. And my brother-in-law as well.''

Virat also shared how he had 'organically' become a part of Anushka's family and said, ''All of them are so accepting and so welcoming. At the end of the day, you realise when you so organically blend with people who accept you so quickly that relationships are only based on mutual respect and understanding and unconditional love… is what they call and that’s something I have absolutely experienced.''

For those unversed, Virat and Anushka got married in December 2017 in Italy. The celebrity couple has a daughter named Vamika and a son named Akaay.