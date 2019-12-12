'Whenever I get opportunity, I want to win games': KL Rahul on opening for India in absence of Shikhar Dhawan

India's batting performance against West Indies in Mumbai was top notch and the top three - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli - sent the ball out of the park on every opportunity they got.

While the 'Hitman' was sent back for 71, Rahul and Kohli's partnership got India to a total of 240. Rahul did miss his ton by some runs but his batting is what has got everyone talking.

The 27-year-old was also not the first-choice opener and was handed the slot after regular opener Shikhar Dhawan sustained an injury and was ruled out.

Talking to reporters about the opportunity and the pressure along with it, the batsman said, “I won’t say I don’t feel it (pressure) at all. Obviously, going in and out of the team is never easy on any player, you take a little bit of time to get used to the international pressure and oppositions and there are no opposition where you can just walk in and score runs, so it’s always difficult.

“You can only hope (for being in the team). For me what’s in my control is to keep putting up these performances whenever I get the opportunity and I am not at that stage where I worry about whether I’ll find myself playing the next tournament or anything (like that). “Whenever I get the opportunity I want to win games for my team and be out there in the middle and enjoy my batting. That’s the place that I get most happiness right now being in the middle and hitting the ball from the middle of the bat, so whenever that opportunity comes, I’ll like to grab and enjoy it,” he added.

The right-handed batsman also said that staying in rhythm even when he is not in the team is necessary.

“This game is all about confidence and being in a good rhythm and good touch. I can’t really sit outside and not prepare, all I can do is sit outside and prepare and try to create match feel for myself and I did play a lot of first-class cricket, so not a lot of changes, it is still T20 cricket,” he said, according to PTI.

The stylish cricketer also said how he dealt with the disappointment when he was dropped from the team.

“I mean you can only complicate it (if) your thoughts are wrong, my thoughts are very simple. I prepare as hard as I can, put in the hours in the nets. When I get first-class cricket, I go back and play and try to improve my skill, batting and get some time in the middle,” he said.

“I know people feel it is easier said than done, it is as easy you make it. Life is (all about) what you put in your head,” he said.

Rahul stressed on the need to keep playing and be ready for the team whenever they need him.

“It’s so important for a batsman or a bowler (or) for anybody for that matter to be in good rhythm, being out there in the middle, no matter how much you train or how much hours you put in at the nets, when you go out in middle it is completely different,” he said.

“It is important that we keep playing cricket and be in the middle, that’s helped me and I have always felt that’s what helps a batsman to stay in good rhythm, not putting hours in the net, I’d rather be in the middle playing games.”