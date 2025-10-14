FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

'When you wear that jersey': Gautam Gambhir enters West Indies dressing room after Delhi Test

The official social media handles of the BCCI shared a clip of the head coach of the men's team, Gautam Gambhir, offering a word of wisdom to the West Indies players in their dressing room. Watch the full clip here.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 11:35 PM IST

'When you wear that jersey': Gautam Gambhir enters West Indies dressing room after Delhi Test
Team India won the 2-match Test series against the West Indies 2-0
After Shubman Gill-led Team India clinched the 2-match Test series against the West Indies, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir was invited to visit the opposition dressing room by their head coach, Daren Sammy, where the former Indian batter offered them words of wisdom. After Gambhir entered the West Indies dressing room, he expressed it as his privilege and thanked the side for touring India.

''When I talk about international cricket, many teams that play it because they love the game, but a very few teams, like WI, have a purpose to play.
Purpose is always more important than love. When you look at you guys, you can inspire the next generation of WI cricket. The way you played in the 2nd innings, it is the template that can carry WI cricket forward,'' Gambhir said.

Highlighting several 'small contributions' of the team, Gambhir said that 'small contributions make a team, while big contributions make headlines'. ''The way batters from numbers 1 to 1l fought was great. In a team sport, every effort deserves credit. It is easy to talk about fifers and hundreds, and guys with these things do not need the support of coaches and support staff. It is small contributions that make a team; big contributions only make headlines. If you want to be a truly effective team, it is crucial (to make small contributions). This is what we are trying to do in our dressing room, appreciating small contributions, like Jayden, playing those 70 balls, Anderson Phillip playing those 100 balls. In the first innings, those are massive, massive contributions,'' he added.

Watch the clip:

''You got such a great purpose to inspire the next generation. The amount of difficulties and challenges you face, with a smile on your face, working and playing for the nation, is for me, the most important thing for WI cricket," he added. On a concluding note, Gambhir said that "WI does not need world cricket, but world cricket needs West Indies.

Meanwhile, Team India won the Delhi Test in the first Session of Day 5 by 7 wickets. Kuldeep Yadav was named the Player of the Match and Ravindra Jadeja was declared as the Player of the Series.

