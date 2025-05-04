As India sets its sights on a historic Test series victory in England, the inclusion of Pujara could prove to be a significant advantage.

Experienced Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has announced his eagerness to rejoin the Indian Test squad for the upcoming tour of England. Pujara emphasized his continued motivation, fitness, and readiness to make a valuable contribution if given the opportunity. Having last played for India in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in June 2023, Pujara has been absent from the national team since then.

With India set to face England in a crucial five-match Test series starting on June 20, 2025, which also marks the commencement of a new WTC cycle, the seasoned right-handed batsman has expressed his desire to return to the fold.

During an interview with journalist Boria Majumdar on Backstage with Boria Season 6, Pujara stated, “If the team needs and I get the opportunity, I am prepared from my end. I have been working on my physical fitness and performing consistently in domestic and county cricket. India hasn’t won a Test series in England for almost 20 years. If given the chance, I would love to contribute and help the team win.”

Despite not being selected for the national team, Pujara has remained actively involved in domestic and county cricket. During the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, he showcased his talent by scoring 402 runs for Saurashtra in seven matches, with an impressive average of 40.20 and a highest score of 234. Additionally, he contributed significantly to Sussex in the English County Championship, accumulating 870 runs in 16 matches at an average of 29.00, which included a century and five half-centuries.

Having represented India in 103 Test matches, Pujara expressed his disappointment at being excluded from the national side but emphasized his unwavering commitment to the sport.

“When you’ve played over 100 Tests and aren’t part of the team, it’s disappointing. But I stay motivated out of love for the game. Whether it’s for Saurashtra or Sussex, I play to help the team win. Failure is collective in a team sport. I focus on what I can control and use my past performances for India, in Australia, England or at home, as inspiration,” he said.

