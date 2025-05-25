In the domestic circuit, Iyer showcased his exceptional talent during the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, where he scored 480 runs in just seven innings for Mumbai, achieving an outstanding average of 68.57, which includes two centuries.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has raised concerns regarding the omission of Shreyas Iyer from India's Test squad for the upcoming tour of England. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced an 18-member squad for this crucial series, appointing Shubman Gill as the new captain.

Notably, Shreyas Iyer has not been included in the squad, having been dropped from the longest format of the game in 2024. In a recent discussion, Sehwag expressed his disappointment over Iyer's exclusion, emphasizing that the Mumbai batsman has not received adequate recognition for his leadership abilities.

“Definitely. He doesn't get much credit for his captaincy. Manoj (Tiwary) said that Rishabh Pant didn't get captaincy because his IPL season hasn't been great. But Iyer has had a great season, he is also the captain. Why can't he play in Test cricket? He can definitely play all three formats,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Furthermore, Sehwag emphasized that Iyer's capacity to score rapidly could have enabled India to exert pressure on England, who typically score at a rate of 6 to 7 runs per over.

“When you're in good form, it's good to take him to the tour because there are higher chances of him performing. I would want to see him in Test team. If he keeps the same approach in Test cricket, it benefits the team. If you have 2-3 players like that, it sets fear in the opposition. England plays at 6-7 runs/over. If Indian team even manages to play at 4-5 runs/over, they can put them under pressure,” said Sehwag.

Shreyas Iyer has made a significant impact in international cricket, having played 14 Test matches in which he has amassed 811 runs at an average of 36.86. His impressive record includes one century and five half-centuries. Iyer's most recent Test appearance was in February 2024 against England.

Currently, Iyer is in remarkable form in the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025), where he stands as the leading run-scorer for the Punjab Kings. He has accumulated 488 runs from 13 innings, boasting an impressive average of 48.80 and a striking strike rate of 172.43.

