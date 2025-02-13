Dhawan, who played under both captains and witnessed the evolution of Indian cricket, provided insight into their distinct leadership styles that contributed to India's remarkable success.

India ended their long wait for an ICC title by winning the T20 World Cup last year, led by Rohit Sharma. The Men In Blue triumphed over South Africa in the final, marking a significant milestone for Indian cricket. Now, the team has a chance to add to their trophy cabinet as they prepare for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, which is set to begin on February 19.

Shikhar Dhawan recently discussed the different leadership styles of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Having debuted under Dhoni's captaincy, Dhawan has played a crucial role under Kohli's leadership in all three formats of the game.

In a conversation with ANI, Dhawan pointed out Dhoni's calm and composed nature, which distinguishes him as a remarkable leader in the cricketing world.

'All of them have their own characters and nature. Dhoni is very relaxed. He doesn't talk much. He talks during the meeting. Even before the match, every captain talks. He is very relaxed. Even after the match, he doesn't talk much. So Dhoni bhai's presence was very strong, and of course, when I played under him, he had already become an experienced captain and had achieved so much already. He knew in and out about how a team is run and how a player is prepared.'

Dhoni is revered as a legendary figure in the annals of Indian cricket. Under his astute leadership, India emerged victorious in 178 matches, suffered defeat in 120, and settled for a draw in 15 encounters.

'No, Dhoni bhai has never... I have never seen him shout. That was his strength. That's what he brings to the table. He is absolutely amazing. But when you look at his eyes, you get scared,' Dhawan added.

After Dhoni's exit, the captaincy was handed over to Virat, who introduced a daring and fearless approach to the game. His aggressive attitude and limitless enthusiasm on the field became the foundation of his successful leadership.

Dhawan recently expressed his views on Virat's captaincy, highlighting that the 36-year-old has fostered a vibrant and energetic culture within the Indian team.

'Virat is intense. He has a different energy. Virat has changed the culture of fitness a lot because he is so fit, so that culture came that you have to be fit, our yo-yo test was done. So Virat moved that thing forward. At the same time. He kept on getting mature as a captain as well. When he captained in his first test match and later, with that experience, one keeps getting refined. So Virat's intensity is quite strong.'

