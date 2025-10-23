FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

'When you drop...': Shubman Gill's blunt take after losing first ODI series as India captain

Shubman Gill didn’t hold back after India lost their first ODI series under his captaincy. Speaking bluntly about missed chances, Gill admitted that dropped catches and lack of execution cost India the series against Australia, marking a tough start to his leadership journey.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 08:22 PM IST

Captain Shubman Gill said India put up a good score versus Australia, but missed catches cost them. India dropped three important catches. Nitish Kumar Reddy couldn't hold onto a catch from Travis Head, and Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj gave Matthew Short two more chances. While the Head drop wasn't a game-changer, the Short miss was expensive since he then made a good half-century, scoring 78 runs off 74 balls. The fact that India almost won, getting down to the final two Australian wickets, shows how tough they are. It makes you wonder what might have happened if they'd caught those chances.

India bounced back well from a shaky 16/2 to end up at 264/9 after fifty overs. Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer pitched in, and Axar Patel's 44 was key in helping India get a decent score. Still, their bad fielding took away from the bowlers' good work. Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Washington Sundar each grabbed two wickets.

"I think we had just enough runs, never easy when you drop a couple of chances. Wicket got better as the ball got older. Toss was more crucial in the first game, not as much this time. Both teams played almost 50 overs. Wicket settled nicely after the first 10-15 overs first innings," Gill said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rohit Sharma delivered a valiant performance, scoring 73 runs for India in the second ODI against Australia. Despite the struggles of Shubman Gill (9) and Virat Kohli (0) at the top of the order, Rohit emerged as India's highest scorer, hitting two sixes and seven fours during his innings. Unfortunately, his efforts were not enough, as India fell short, losing the match by two wickets. In the post-match presentation, Shubman Gill, the new ODI captain, was questioned about Rohit Sharma's performance in the second ODI.

“(On Rohit Sharma) It's never easy coming back and playing competitive cricket after a long break. The initial phase was very challenging, but I'm very pleased with the way he batted. He fought through the early stages. I'd say he missed out on a really big knock,” Gill replied.

This game is India's first loss at the Adelaide Oval in 17 years. It stops Australia's losing streak from their last three ODI series. Mitchell Marsh was happy to end the run. Australia had a rough start, like India did, but after Marsh and Travis Head were out, Cooper Connolly played great, scoring an unbeaten 61 off 53 balls to get his team the win. After getting to 246/5, Australia almost lost it, losing three wickets for just 14 runs. But Connolly stayed calm and made sure there were no more issues. Australia won the three-game series 2-0, with one game left on Saturday in Sydney that doesn't matter.

Also read| IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's heroics in vain as Australia beat India by 2 wickets to clinch ODI series in Adelaide

Also read| IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's heroics in vain as Australia beat India by 2 wickets to clinch ODI series in Adelaide
