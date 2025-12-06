When will Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma play next after South Africa series? Detailed look at India's ODI timeline for 2026

When will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play next? Here’s a detailed look at India’s full ODI schedule for 2026, featuring all confirmed series, venues, and key match windows. Fans can track when the star duo are expected to return to one-day action as India plans a packed cricket calendar.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have concluded their international careers for India in 2025, marking their final appearance during the Men in Blue's victorious third and final ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Having previously retired from Test and T20 formats, the two former captains now focus solely on the 50-over game, with their sights set on the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The pair's journey in white-ball cricket for 2025 commenced with a home series against England. Following that, Rohit and Virat played pivotal roles in India's successful run during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 held in Dubai.

After a seven-month hiatus from international play, the duo returned in Australia, where India faced a 1-2 defeat. However, they carried the momentum from Australia into their series against South Africa, where they did not disappoint.

Kohli achieved two consecutive centuries along with a half-century, while Rohit settled for two scores above fifty. With this series, Rohit and Virat's 2025 journey comes to an end. India is set to play five T20Is against the Proteas to wrap up the year.

The year 2026 holds significant importance for Indian men's cricket. This is not only because the country is co-hosting the T20 World Cup, but also due to the ODIs scheduled for next year, which will serve as preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

India ODI Schedule 2026

vs New Zealand (Home, 3 ODIs): January 11 (Vadodara), January 14 (Rajkot), January 18 (Indore)

vs Afghanistan (Home, 3 ODIs): June 2026.

Tour of England (Away, 3 ODIs): July, including 3rd ODI on July 19 at Lord's.

vs West Indies (Home, 3 ODIs): September-October

vs New Zealand (Home, 3 ODIs): October-November

vs Sri Lanka (Home, 3 ODIs): December

Will Kohli and Rohit participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy?

Although the squads for their respective states—Delhi and Mumbai—have yet to be announced, reports indicate that both players are expected to take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which kicks off later in December.

Since January, the BCCI has mandated that all players participate in domestic cricket to remain eligible for international duties. Earlier this year, both Virat and Rohit played in a Ranji Trophy match for Delhi and Mumbai, respectively.

With both players aiming to extend their careers until the 2027 ODI World Cup, regular participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy is essential. While Virat's participation in the tournament is confirmed, Rohit is also anticipated to represent Mumbai, although an official announcement is still pending.

