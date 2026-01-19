When will Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma next play for India after New Zealand ODI series?

After the ODI series against New Zealand, fans are eager to know when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will next play for India. A look at Team India’s upcoming schedule, expected series, and when the two senior stars are likely to return to international action.

India's prominent batsmen, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, were last seen competing in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. Although the hosts lost the series 2-1, fans were treated to Virat Kohli's exceptional performance. Kohli has been in outstanding form in the 50-over format recently. He has been consistently scoring runs, as this is the only format he is currently playing for India. In his last seven ODI matches, he has hit six half-centuries and three centuries.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma's performance has declined, as he did not score a single half-century in this series. He had been in excellent form during the ODI series against Australia, where he achieved four fifties in six matches. Additionally, he scored 155 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy but has struggled to find his rhythm since then.

In the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, he managed to score 61 runs. He had promising starts but was unable to convert them into bigger scores.

Looking ahead, Kohli and Rohit are set to represent India again in July this year when India faces England in a white-ball series. Since they are now focused on the 50-over format, they will not take part in the T20 series against the Kiwis or the T20 World Cup, which the hosts aim to defend.

Both players announced their retirement from the shortest format after clinching the 2024 T20 World Cup title, and they also stepped away from Test cricket last year.

As for India's white-ball series against England, the team will engage in a five-match T20I series followed by a three-match ODI series in July this year. The T20I matches are scheduled for July 1, 4, 7, 9, and 11, with the ODI series taking place on July 14, 16, and 19. Therefore, Kohli and Rohit will next don the Indian jersey in July for the first ODI against England in Birmingham.

Also read| EXPLAINED: Why Team India is losing its home dominance to teams like New Zealand - first in Tests, now in ODIs