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When will Virat Kohli return to action after RCB's historic IPL 2026 title defence?

RCB clinched its second IPL title on Sunday, with Virat leading from the front and earning the Player of the Match award for his unbeaten 75 off 43 balls. With the celebrations winding down, attention is now shifting to when the batting icon will next take the field.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 01, 2026, 08:52 PM IST

When will Virat Kohli return to action after RCB's historic IPL 2026 title defence?
Fans are wondering about Kohli's return to the cricketing field after IPL 2026. (Pic Credits: Instagram/royalchallengers.bengaluru)
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Virat Kohli is having the time of his life as his unbeaten knock on Sunday against the Gujarat Titans (GT) helped the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinch yet another trophy of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In fact, Kohli slammed his fastest half-century in his 19 years of IPL career, which came off just 25 balls. He remained unbeaten at 75 and also smashed the winning shot of the IPL 2026 Final at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

 

Now that IPL is officially concluded, Kohli fans are wondering when they will get to see him again in action.

 

When will Virat Kohli return to action after IPL 2026?

 

After successfully defending the IPL title, Virat Kohli is set to be seen in action sooner than you think. Yes, you read it right! The Indian 'Run Machine' is a part of the Indian squad for the 3-match ODI series against Afghanistan alongside Rohit Sharma.

 

The first ODI match against Afghanistan is scheduled to be played on June 13 at the scenic Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala. The next one will be played on June 17 at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The third and final ODI will be played on June 20 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

 

Team India will also play one Test match before the commencement of the ODI series, which will begin on June 6 and be scheduled to be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.

 

Virat Kohli in IPL 2026

 

Kohli remained one of the leading run-scorers in the season with 675 runs in 16 matches, which he scored at an average of 56.25. These figures include one unbeaten century and five fifties.

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