When will Virat Kohli play next ODI match after New Zealand series? Know in detail

Virat Kohli is currently one of the leading run-scorers in the ongoing 3-match ODI series against New Zealand in India.

Virat Kohli, Team India's star batter, is currently busy with the ongoing 3-match ODI series against New Zealand, with the third and final match scheduled to be played in Indore on Sunday, January 18. Since Kohli has retired from T20I and Tests in the recent past, he is set to be out of action from the international circuit for months after the conclusion of the ODI series. Fans are curious to know when will they get to see their favourite star again on the cricketing field after the ongoing ODI series.

When will Kohli play next ODI match after New Zealand series?

Unlike earlier, Team India has been playing fewer ODI cricket in recent years. Although India began its 2026 calendar year with an ODI series against the Kiwis, the Men in Blue will be seen again in action in a 50-over game in the second half of the year. Yes, you read it right!

Team India will visit England in July later this year for a 3-match ODI series, starting July 14 at Edgbaston. With the current great form, Kohli is likely to be included in Team India's squad for the series along with Rohit Sharma. The two are leaving no stone unturned in maintaining their form for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027, which will be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Meanwhile, Kohli visited the iconic Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Saturday morning and sought blessings from Lord Shiva ahead of the third and final ODI match against the Blackcaps.

He was accompanied by his teammate and spinner Kuldeep Yadav.