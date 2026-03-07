When will stranded England, South Africa and West Indies players fly home? ICC steps in amid Middle East conflict

The apex cricketing body has finally stepped in to help the players of England, South Africa, and West Indies, who were stranded in India due to airspace restrictions caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East region.

Players of England, West Indies, and South Africa are stranded in India amid the ongoing travel crisis in the Middle East after their campaign ended in the T20 World Cup 2026. Now, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has finally stepped forward and arranged charter flights for players of these teams. The England players are expected to depart from Mumbai on Saturday evening for London. South Africa and West Indies players will be flying together from Kolkata, likely stopping in Johannesburg before heading to Antigua.

However, players of the Windies and the Proteas are awaiting confirmation about the day, which is most likely to be Sunday. Meanwhile, some of the South African players, like Keshav Maharaj, will be heading to New Zealand for their upcoming limited-over series, starting March 15.

Why are these players stranded in India?

After Pakistan's elimination in the Super 8 round of the T20 World Cup 2026, the last leg of the tournament is scheduled in India. A week before, war broke out in the Middle East, causing the closure of the airspace in the region, which has disrupted flight movement.

Several players, including West Indies head coach Daren Sammy, expressed their displeasure amid international airspace restrictions and have been sharing posts on their social media handles. Now that ICC has finally stepped in to help, these players are finally heading to their home countries.

Meanwhile, India and New Zealand are set to lock horns on Sunday in Ahmedabad for the T20 World Cup title. The match will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, which will commence at 7 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).