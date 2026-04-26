FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'When will Mumbai axe Hardik Pandya?': PAK star calls for MI leadership change, backs Suryakumar Yadav as captain

Lungi Ngidi’s emotional post goes viral after nasty injury in DC vs PBKS match

Rain coming? Back-to-back Western Disturbances to bring relief from severe heatwave in North India

Watch: SRH star Abhishek Sharma agitated after fan girl breaches security at team hotel, grabs his hand

Documentary on Paan Singh Tomar to be screened on Irrfan Khan's death anniversary, director calls it 'cinematic tutorial'

Mukesh Ambani's this firm becomes first Indian company to earn annual profit of $ 10 billion, details here

Kailash Kher slammed for refusing to sing on demand at an event: 'Do line gaane me kya problem hai isko' | Viral video

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 9: Akshay Kumar-starrer horror comedy finally crosses Rs 100 crore in India

Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh gets CRPF security after AAP protest outside Jalandhar residence, days after switch to BJP

Did Donald Trump stage-manage attack on himself? White House Spokesperson's 'prediction' goes viral, comes under scanner

  • LATEST
'When will Mumbai axe Hardik Pandya?': PAK star calls for MI leadership change, backs Suryakumar Yadav as captain

'When will Mumbai axe Hardik Pandya?': PAK star calls for MI leadership change

Lungi Ngidi’s emotional post goes viral after nasty injury in DC vs PBKS match

Lungi Ngidi’s emotional post goes viral after nasty injury in DC vs PBKS match

Watch: SRH star Abhishek Sharma agitated after fan girl breaches security at team hotel, grabs his hand

Watch: SRH star Abhishek Sharma agitated after fan girl breaches security

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interiors and lush gardens

Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interi

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings, full list of teams with most wins at a single venue

IPL 2026: Full list of teams with most wins at a single venue

Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'When will Mumbai axe Hardik Pandya?': PAK star calls for MI leadership change, backs Suryakumar Yadav as captain

Pakistan T20 World Cup and IPL-winning star has questioned Mumbai Indians’ leadership under Hardik Pandya, asking when the franchise will “axe” the captain. The remark has sparked debate among fans as Mumbai Indians struggle for consistency in the ongoing IPL season.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 26, 2026, 05:10 PM IST

'When will Mumbai axe Hardik Pandya?': PAK star calls for MI leadership change, backs Suryakumar Yadav as captain
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Thirty-four matches into the IPL 2026 season, Mumbai Indians just can't seem to find their rhythm. They’ve only managed to win two games, while dropping five, and with seven more to play, they’re stuck in eighth place. Honestly, the hope for making the Playoffs just gets dimmer by the day. It’s hard not to notice how different this MI squad looks compared to their glory years. The five-time champs feel like a shadow of the powerhouse they once were.

Now, a lot of people are talking about MI’s leadership, and Kamran Akmal—the former Pakistan wicketkeeper and part of the 2009 T20 World Cup-winning team—has some strong opinions. According to Kamran, the team needs to make a call: drop Hardik Pandya as captain and let him focus on playing. Bring in Suryakumar Yadav to lead. Suryakumar just pulled off something huge, guiding India to their third IPL title, and Kamran thinks his leadership could really turn things around for Mumbai.

On a YouTube show with Basit Ali, Kamran didn’t mince words. “I don’t know what Mumbai’s waiting for,” he said. “Hardik should just be a player now. MI’s at the bottom, his own performance’s dipped. He’s one of the top all-rounders, but he’d show his real game if the captaincy pressure was off.” It’s pretty clear Kamran feels that freeing up Hardik would let him shine again, both with the bat and the ball.

Looking back, MI has a storied history. Their next match is coming up against SRH on April 29, but fans still cling to memories of their past triumphs—in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. They lost the final in 2010, but they share the record for most IPL title wins with Chennai Super Kings. The big question: Could they break that tie this year? Right now, it doesn’t feel likely. Even reaching the Playoffs would be a stretch compared to MI’s old standards.

But cricket’s funny. With 36 league games left and all ten teams still fighting for just four Playoff spots, nothing’s locked in. By May 24, we'll see who makes the cut. The final’s set for May 31, and who knows—maybe MI will turn it all around and lift the trophy once again. If they don’t, though, it might finally be time to admit things need to change.

Also read| Lungi Ngidi’s emotional post goes viral after nasty injury in DC vs PBKS match

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'When will Mumbai axe Hardik Pandya?': PAK star calls for MI leadership change, backs Suryakumar Yadav as captain
'When will Mumbai axe Hardik Pandya?': PAK star calls for MI leadership change
Lungi Ngidi’s emotional post goes viral after nasty injury in DC vs PBKS match
Lungi Ngidi’s emotional post goes viral after nasty injury in DC vs PBKS match
Rain coming? Back-to-back Western Disturbances to bring relief from severe heatwave in North India
Rain coming? Western Disturbances to bring relief from severe heat
Watch: SRH star Abhishek Sharma agitated after fan girl breaches security at team hotel, grabs his hand
Watch: SRH star Abhishek Sharma agitated after fan girl breaches security
Documentary on Paan Singh Tomar to be screened on Irrfan Khan's death anniversary, director calls it 'cinematic tutorial'
Documentary on Paan Singh Tomar to screen on Irrfan Khan's death anniversary
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interiors and lush gardens
Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interi
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings, full list of teams with most wins at a single venue
IPL 2026: Full list of teams with most wins at a single venue
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna
Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy gave chartbuster party songs
Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGINALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement