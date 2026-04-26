'When will Mumbai axe Hardik Pandya?': PAK star calls for MI leadership change, backs Suryakumar Yadav as captain

Pakistan T20 World Cup and IPL-winning star has questioned Mumbai Indians’ leadership under Hardik Pandya, asking when the franchise will “axe” the captain. The remark has sparked debate among fans as Mumbai Indians struggle for consistency in the ongoing IPL season.

Thirty-four matches into the IPL 2026 season, Mumbai Indians just can't seem to find their rhythm. They’ve only managed to win two games, while dropping five, and with seven more to play, they’re stuck in eighth place. Honestly, the hope for making the Playoffs just gets dimmer by the day. It’s hard not to notice how different this MI squad looks compared to their glory years. The five-time champs feel like a shadow of the powerhouse they once were.

Now, a lot of people are talking about MI’s leadership, and Kamran Akmal—the former Pakistan wicketkeeper and part of the 2009 T20 World Cup-winning team—has some strong opinions. According to Kamran, the team needs to make a call: drop Hardik Pandya as captain and let him focus on playing. Bring in Suryakumar Yadav to lead. Suryakumar just pulled off something huge, guiding India to their third IPL title, and Kamran thinks his leadership could really turn things around for Mumbai.

On a YouTube show with Basit Ali, Kamran didn’t mince words. “I don’t know what Mumbai’s waiting for,” he said. “Hardik should just be a player now. MI’s at the bottom, his own performance’s dipped. He’s one of the top all-rounders, but he’d show his real game if the captaincy pressure was off.” It’s pretty clear Kamran feels that freeing up Hardik would let him shine again, both with the bat and the ball.

Looking back, MI has a storied history. Their next match is coming up against SRH on April 29, but fans still cling to memories of their past triumphs—in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. They lost the final in 2010, but they share the record for most IPL title wins with Chennai Super Kings. The big question: Could they break that tie this year? Right now, it doesn’t feel likely. Even reaching the Playoffs would be a stretch compared to MI’s old standards.

But cricket’s funny. With 36 league games left and all ten teams still fighting for just four Playoff spots, nothing’s locked in. By May 24, we'll see who makes the cut. The final’s set for May 31, and who knows—maybe MI will turn it all around and lift the trophy once again. If they don’t, though, it might finally be time to admit things need to change.

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