The IPL 2025 season has been suspended due to security concerns arising from tensions between India and Pakistan. This decision was made after a match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was abandoned in Dharamshala.

In light of the current tensions between India and Pakistan, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made the decision to temporarily suspend IPL matches for a period of one week. Ongoing discussions with the government are being held, and further actions will be determined after a thorough assessment of the situation. This decision was made in response to requests from franchises, broadcasters, and other key stakeholders. The BCCI stands in solidarity with the Indian government and the armed forces during this delicate time.

In an official press release, the BCCI Secretary emphasized that the situation will be closely monitored and updates will be provided as necessary.

“IPL 2025 has been suspended for a week in view of the current situation. The new schedule for the tournament will be announced after consultation with all stakeholders. We are proud of the Indian Army. BCCI stands with our Armed Forces and the government.” said BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla.

The IPL Governing Council made a decision after consulting with all key stakeholders, including franchisees who expressed concerns on behalf of their players, as well as the broadcaster, sponsors, and fans. While the BCCI has full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the Board deemed it wise to prioritize the collective interests of all stakeholders.

“At this critical juncture, the BCCI stands firmly with the nation. We express our solidarity with the Government of India, the Armed Forces, and the people of our country. The Board salutes the bravery, courage, and selfless service of our armed forces, whose heroic efforts under Operation Sindoor continue to protect and inspire the nation, as they lead a resolute response to the recent terrorist attack and the unwarranted aggression by Pakistan’s armed forces. While cricket remains a national passion, there is nothing greater than the Nation and its sovereignty, integrity, and security of our country. The BCCI remains firmly committed to support all efforts that safeguard India and will always align its decisions in the best interest of the nation,” a statement from the board said.

Yesterday, the highly anticipated match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala was abruptly called off midway through the first innings. Spectators were promptly informed of the cancellation and asked to vacate the premises, while both teams were escorted back to their respective hotels.

In response to the unexpected turn of events, the BCCI swiftly organized a special Vande Bharat train to transport players from Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and the entire broadcast crew from Dharamshala to Delhi.

