When will India land its next cricket sponsor? IPL chairman breaks silence amid Asia Cup 2025

The Indian team has been competing with plain jerseys during the Asia Cup, a rare sight for a team with such a strong brand value. The sponsorship search is progressing alongside the BCCI elections scheduled for September 28, where new office-bearers will be elected.

The wait has been prolonged, the speculation unending, and cricket enthusiasts nationwide have been posing the same pressing question: when will India make its announcement regarding a new cricket sponsor? With the Asia Cup 2025 in progress, the lack of an official sponsor has only heightened the curiosity. Every news outlet, every social media channel, and every fan discussion seems to be alive with theories, rumors, and wild conjectures. Now, in a development that might finally bring an end to the suspense, the IPL Chairman has shared a significant update, suggesting a timeline that could potentially transform the sponsorship scenario for the Indian cricket team once and for all.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal has revealed that a new lead sponsor for the Indian cricket team will be announced in the next two to three weeks. Currently, the Indian team is competing in the Asia Cup 2025 without any sponsor displayed on their jerseys. The search for a new jersey sponsor commenced after Dream11 terminated its contract following the enactment of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025.

India started their Asia Cup 2025 journey on a high note, achieving a commanding 9-wicket victory against the hosts UAE in their opening group A match. The Men in Blue will participate in the entire continental tournament without a sponsor. Their highly anticipated match against arch-rivals Pakistan is set to occur in Dubai on September 14.

Dream11 has confirmed the end of its sponsorship contract with the BCCI after the Indian government recently passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, which prohibits real-money gaming platforms. Dream11’s agreement was supposed to last until 2026 and was valued at 44 million USD (around Rs 358 crore), as reported by the media.

"I think what is done is done (on Dream 11’s exit). I would not like to talk about that. But we have started the ball rolling as far as the next sponsor is concerned. I am sure within 2-3 weeks we will get to know that," Dhumal told reporters on Friday.

Dhumal stated that the BCCI is firmly following the government's position regarding cricketing relations with Pakistan, especially in light of the increased tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack and 'Operation Sindoor'.

"The government has made it very clear that we will not play bilaterals and only feature against Pakistan in multilateral tournaments. We are only following the government's advice."

