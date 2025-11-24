When will ICC T20I World Cup 2026 fixtures be announced? Rohit Sharma among others to make special schedule reveal

The broadcasters of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 have unveiled the schedule announcement date on its social media handles. Check it out here.

ICC T20I World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka. Ahead of the mega ICC event, the broadcasters of the tournament have unveiled the schedule announcement date on social media. The much-awaited schedule for the T20 World Cup will be announced on Tuesday, November 25, from 6:30 pm onwards. Star Sports Network will telecast the schedule along with JioHotstar for all viewers.

Apart from this, Star Sports Network has announced a special schedule announcement plan which includes former skipper Rohit Sharma, current T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, and former Sri Lankan skipper Angelo Mathews.

See the post:

The upcoming T20I World Cup will feature four groups, and a total of 20 teams will be playing for the prestigious title. Apart from the hosts, the top seven teams include Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, the United States of America, and the West Indies.

Meanwhile, New Zealand, Ireland, and Pakistan have booked their spot in the tournament on the basis of the ranking in the format. Teams like Italy and the Netherlands qualified from the Europe Regional Qualifier tournament, Canada booked its spot from the Americas Qualifier, Namibia and Zimbabwe qualified from the Africa Qualifier, and Nepal, Oman, and the UAE joined the tournament from the Asia-EAP Regional Qualifier tournament.

Two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Eight Round, following which the top four teams will play the semi-final round. Two winners from the semi-finals will qualify for the mega final, which is scheduled to be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The venue can be replaced with Colombo if Pakistan qualifies for the final stage.