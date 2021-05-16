VIRAL video: When Virat Kohli was quizzed about Sachin Tendulkar by Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan

Surely, Indian skipper, Virat Kohli is one of the greatest players of the current generation, but, back in 2012, while he was still taking baby steps among the big boys, he had expressed his love for legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Now recently, a video surfaced on social media where the then young Kohli was seen talking about his journey to cricket and the reason why he started playing the sport.

The clip is from a party where the likes of Ambanis, Salman Khan, Lata Mangeshkar were gathered to celebrate Sachin Tendulkar's 100th century in international cricket.

Kohli stated how he was honoured to share a dressing room with Sachin after he was questioned by Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra.

"He is the reason I started playing cricket. Like me, I think most of the youngsters in India started playing cricket after watching Sachin. Today, it is a great honour to share the same dressing room with him. When I was young, my dream was only to meet him in real life, and to get to know him personally is the best thing ever for him," Kohli had said.

While the answer was true from his heart, what stole the show was actor Abhishek Bachchan, who also joined in. He echoed Kohli's words and also wished for Arjun Tendulkar to follow in his father's footsteps.

"I would like to second what Virat said that Sachin was the reason a lot of us started playing cricket and Sachin was also the reason we all very quickly realised that we can’t be Sachin, so we should stop playing cricket and attempt something a bit easier in a field where we are not going to be compared, like acting.

"I know Arjun very well. I hope I am around when Arjun plays his hundredth hundred because I am sure he is going to follow in his father's footsteps," Abhishek stated.

As of 2021, Kohli is amongst the leading batters across all three formats. While he hasn't scored a century for nearly two years, the Indian captain remains a fulcrum of India's batting unit.

Sachin, on the other hand, is the only batsman with 100 tons at the highest level. He had retired in 2013 after the two-match Test series against the West Indies.