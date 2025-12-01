When Virat Kohli trolled Yashasvi Jaiswal with 'Lagan Lagi' dance step during IND vs SA match | WATCH

A short clip of Virat Kohli is doing the rounds on social media wherein he can be seen mocking Yashasvi Jaiswal for his long hair. Watch it here.

Virat Kohli made his return to the cricket field on Sunday, November 30, with the first ODI match against South Africa in the 3-match series. In the match, he played a magnificent innings against the Proteas and smashed his 52nd ODI century. However, after the match, a short clip of the star batter is doing the rounds on social media, wherein he can be seen making fun of Yashasvi Jaiswal for his long hair by doing the 'Lagan Lagi' dance step. The song is from the Salman Khan-starrer Tere Naam, wherein the actor donned long hair, and it became a fashion during the time when the film was released in 2003.

Check out the viral clip:

Kohli trolling Jaiswal's hairstyle with Salman's dance in Tere naam pic.twitter.com/V9jF1PccKK — Gangadhar (@90_andypycroft) November 30, 2025

IND vs SA Ranchi ODI

South Africa won the Toss and decided to bowl first against the home side. Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma came out to bat against the Proteas and showcased their intention from the very first ball of the match by hitting it for the boundary. However, Jaiswal's innings came to an end in the 4th over when Nandre Burger dismissed him when he was batting at 18.

After his dismissal, Virat Kohli came out to bat, and the Ro-Ko duo once again showcased their importance in the format by adding over 100 runs for the second wicket. Kohli went on to even smash his 52nd ODI century, which is the highest for any player in any format.

After the completion of the innings, the Men in Blue posted 349 runs on the board with still two wickets in hand.

Chasing a mammoth target, the Proteas lost their top order in quick succession and were 11/3 at one moment. However, Matthew Breetzke and Marco Jansen brought some respite to the visiting side and made the match interesting. In the end, India won the match by 17 runs and four balls to spare. With this win, India lead the 3-match ODI series 1-0. The next game in the ODI series will be played in Raipur on December 3.