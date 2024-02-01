Twitter
'When Virat Kohli returns…': Harbhajan Singh’s caution to uncapped star ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd Test

The second Test between hosts India and England will take place in Visakhapatnam on Friday with the goal of leveling the series 1-1.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 09:34 AM IST

After an unexpected victory by Ben Stokes and his team over Rohit Sharma's men in Hyderabad, Team India, coached by Rahul Dravid, will regroup and strategize to even the score in the five-match series on Friday. The second Test between hosts India and England will take place in Visakhapatnam, with the goal of leveling the series 1-1 in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

Following their loss in the series opener against England, India faced another blow as Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul were ruled out of the second Test due to injuries. To strengthen their squad, India has brought in Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar, and Washington Sundar as reinforcements for the match against England. However, the hosts face a tough decision in choosing between Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar for the upcoming Test.

Supporting Sarfaraz Khan on his official YouTube channel, the legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that the uncapped batter should seize this opportunity in the England series.

"Sarfaraz Khan will have to make the most of this chance because when Virat Kohli returns, someone will have to go out. So, he cannot afford to waste this opportunity. He has worked very hard and piled up a lot of runs in domestic cricket," Harbhajan said.

Harbhajan emphasized that India is currently deprived of the exceptional services of the run-machine, Virat Kohli, who is currently unavailable due to personal reasons. However, there is optimism that Kohli will make a triumphant return for the highly anticipated 3rd Test against England.

"There is a lack of experience in this Indian batting lineup. The batting would have looked a lot stronger had Virat Kohli been there. The likes of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer have also struggled to get going lately," Harbhajan added.

READ| 'Horrific wickets': England's Ben Foakes sparks debate on challenging pitch conditions ahead of 2nd Test

