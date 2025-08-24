Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

'When the storm raged, he fought...': Gautam Gambhir's first reaction on Cheteshwar Pujara's retirement

On Sunday, Cheteshwar Pujara surprised Indian cricket fans after he announced his retirement from all formats of the game with a special heartfelt note on his social media handles.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 02:43 PM IST

'When the storm raged, he fought...': Gautam Gambhir's first reaction on Cheteshwar Pujara's retirement
Cheteshwar Pujara has over 7,000 runs to his name in Test cricket
Cheteshwar Pujara, on Sunday, surprised with his retirement announcement on his social media handles. Soon after Pujara announced his retirement from all formats of the game, the cricket fraternity came forward and congratulated him for his contribution to the sport. Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir also congratulated Pujara on his X handle and wrote, ''He stood tall when the storm raged, he fought when hope was fading.''

See the post:

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag praised Pujara for his Test career and wrote, ''Congratulations on a fabulous Test career @cheteshwar1. Your grit, determination, and hard work was inspiring, and you can be very proud of what you have achieved. Best wishes for a memorable second innings.''

 

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also shared an appreciation post for Pujara and wrote, ''Someone who always put his mind, body, and soul for the country! Many congratulations on an outstanding career Puji! See you on the other side!''

Former pacer Venkatesh Prasad reshared Pujara's post on X and wrote, ''An outstanding career @cheteshwar1. You must be mighty proud of what you achieved and wish you a very happy second innings.''

For those unversed, Pujara made his Test debut in 2010 against Australia and played his last game also against the same team in 2023. Popularly known for his Test career, Pujara has also played five ODI games in his career, the last one being in 2014 against Bangladesh. Coming back to his stint in Test cricket, he has scored 7,195 runs in 103 games at an average of 43.60, which includes 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

