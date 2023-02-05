'When the Prince met the Super King': CSK share picture of Sourav Ganguly in conversation with MS Dhoni

Indian former captains Sourav Ganguly on left and MS Dhoni on right. (Screengrab)

Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni are two of the most successful captains India has ever produced. Under their captaincy, Indian cricket began to flourish, reaching unprecedented heights. Ganguly ushered in a golden era, culminating in India's historic victory over Australia on home soil. Meanwhile, Dhoni's leadership saw India become the first nation to win all the ICC trophies.

Interestingly, a photo of two former Indian cricket captains, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Sourav Ganguly, engaged in an animated conversation has gone viral on social media. The image of the two cricketing legends, who have captained India to many victories, has been widely shared and has sparked much interest among fans. The photo has been a reminder of the great camaraderie between the two captains and has been a source of joy for cricket fans around the world.

The photo posted by Chennai Super Kings(CSK) on its social media handles is captioned, “When the Prince met the Super King!"

Ganguly reportedly assumed the role of Director of Cricket for the Delhi Capitals franchise after his tenure as BCCI President concluded in 2022. During the 2019 IPL season, the left-handed batter served as an advisor for the Delhi team, but he later resigned from the position after being elected as the BCCI supremo. In October 2022, Roger Binny, the former Indian cricketer, assumed the coveted position.

On the other hand, Mahendra Singh Dhoni appears primed and ready for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Notably, Dhoni will be resuming his role as captain, having taken over from Ravindra Jadeja, who stepped down in the middle of IPL 2022.

Chennai fans are eagerly anticipating the impact of MS Dhoni's captaincy on their team's fortunes this season. The franchise has been further bolstered by the addition of England Test skipper Ben Stokes, who was acquired for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore in the IPL auction at Kochi in December 2020. With these two powerhouses at the helm, Chennai is sure to be a force to be reckoned with this season.

READ| Big Bash League Final: Perth Scorchers beat Brisbane Heat in thriller to win record-extending fifth title