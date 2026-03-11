'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward for T20 World Cup champions

The cash prize amounted to Rs 6 crore more than what the team led by Rohit Sharma received following their victory in the T20 World Cup in 2024. Nevertheless, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh feels that the sum should have been higher, expressing that he was 'hoping for more'.

India has secured their third T20 World Cup title, making it to the finals more times than any other nation—four in total. They’ve also become the first team to win the trophy on home soil and the only side to achieve back-to-back victories. Out of ten tournaments, India has reached the semifinals six times, underlining their dominance in the format.

BCCI’s Bonus for the Squad

To recognize this achievement, the BCCI has announced a prize of Rs. 131 crore for the team. This is an increase from the Rs. 125 crore awarded after the 2024 triumph. However, not everyone is satisfied with the reward. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has voiced his disappointment.

Harbhajan Singh’s Concerns

Harbhajan, now 45, feels the prize money doesn’t reflect the scale of the accomplishment and believes the players deserve greater recognition. Despite his concerns, he extended his congratulations to the team. Harbhajan was part of the side that lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup under MS Dhoni in 2007.

"I was expecting more, because when such a big task is undertaken, the reward should be even greater. But congratulations to the team for their dominance in the World Cup, and for showing everyone how powerful India is," he said while speaking to ANI.

The BCCI’s Position

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of INR 131 crore for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future," said the BCCI in an official statement.

"The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future," said BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia in a statement.

Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian team was also granted a significant financial bonus from the International Cricket Council (ICC) following their championship win. After achieving a decisive 96-run victory against New Zealand in the final match, India secured the winner's prize of USD 2.34 million (about Rs 21.5 crore) presented by the ICC. Meanwhile, the runners-up, New Zealand, were awarded USD 1.17 million (approximately Rs 10.75 crore).

