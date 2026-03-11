FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward for T20 World Cup champions

Anupam Kher pens emotional letter to 16-year-old self 'Bittu': 'Thank you for your innocence, courage, and relentless hope'

Anurag Dobhal’s manager reacts to brother Kalam Ink’s allegations: 'Our priority is his recovery and 9-month pregnant Ritika's health'

Good Strengths That are Creaming Airlock Forwards: The Underlying Success of Archit Garg.

Rohit Kochhar Hosts Birthday Celebration in honour of Shashi Tharoor; Diplomats, Legal Luminaries, Judges, Members of Parliament and several others attend

Gold Investing Options: Tracking Gold Prices and Choosing the Right Vehicle

Top 5 Common HDD Error Codes: What They Mean and Why They Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Akshar Yoga Kendraa opens PURANTHA a Global Centre of high level of Yogic Sciences in Bengaluru

ABHA vs Ayushman Card: What’s the Difference?

LPG Crisis: Induction cooktops are going 'out of stock' in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru; what other alternatives you can use?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward for T20 World Cup champions

'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward

Anupam Kher pens emotional letter to 16-year-old self 'Bittu': 'Thank you for your innocence, courage, and relentless hope'

Anupam Kher pens emotional letter to 16-year-old self 'Bittu'

Anurag Dobhal’s manager reacts to brother Kalam Ink’s allegations: 'Our priority is his recovery and 9-month pregnant Ritika's health'

Anurag Dobhal’s manager reacts to brother Kalam Ink’s allegations: 'Our priority

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war

Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile

Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle

Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward for T20 World Cup champions

The cash prize amounted to Rs 6 crore more than what the team led by Rohit Sharma received following their victory in the T20 World Cup in 2024. Nevertheless, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh feels that the sum should have been higher, expressing that he was 'hoping for more'.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 11, 2026, 03:40 PM IST

'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward for T20 World Cup champions
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India has secured their third T20 World Cup title, making it to the finals more times than any other nation—four in total. They’ve also become the first team to win the trophy on home soil and the only side to achieve back-to-back victories. Out of ten tournaments, India has reached the semifinals six times, underlining their dominance in the format.

BCCI’s Bonus for the Squad

To recognize this achievement, the BCCI has announced a prize of Rs. 131 crore for the team. This is an increase from the Rs. 125 crore awarded after the 2024 triumph. However, not everyone is satisfied with the reward. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has voiced his disappointment.

Harbhajan Singh’s Concerns

Harbhajan, now 45, feels the prize money doesn’t reflect the scale of the accomplishment and believes the players deserve greater recognition. Despite his concerns, he extended his congratulations to the team. Harbhajan was part of the side that lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup under MS Dhoni in 2007.

"I was expecting more, because when such a big task is undertaken, the reward should be even greater. But congratulations to the team for their dominance in the World Cup, and for showing everyone how powerful India is," he said while speaking to ANI.

The BCCI’s Position

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of INR 131 crore for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future," said the BCCI in an official statement.

"The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future," said BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia in a statement.

Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian team was also granted a significant financial bonus from the International Cricket Council (ICC) following their championship win. After achieving a decisive 96-run victory against New Zealand in the final match, India secured the winner's prize of USD 2.34 million (about Rs 21.5 crore) presented by the ICC. Meanwhile, the runners-up, New Zealand, were awarded USD 1.17 million (approximately Rs 10.75 crore).

Also read| History written in Blue! India thrash New Zealand by 96 runs to lift record third T20 World Cup title; Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah shine

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward for T20 World Cup champions
'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward
Anupam Kher pens emotional letter to 16-year-old self 'Bittu': 'Thank you for your innocence, courage, and relentless hope'
Anupam Kher pens emotional letter to 16-year-old self 'Bittu'
Anurag Dobhal’s manager reacts to brother Kalam Ink’s allegations: 'Our priority is his recovery and 9-month pregnant Ritika's health'
Anurag Dobhal’s manager reacts to brother Kalam Ink’s allegations: 'Our priority
Good Strengths That are Creaming Airlock Forwards: The Underlying Success of Archit Garg.
Good Strengths That are Creaming Airlock Forwards: The Underlying Success of Arc
Rohit Kochhar Hosts Birthday Celebration in honour of Shashi Tharoor; Diplomats, Legal Luminaries, Judges, Members of Parliament and several others attend
Rohit Kochhar Hosts Birthday Celebration in honour of Shashi Tharoor; Diplomats,
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais
Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for March 14
Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for
Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor, dating rumours with Harsh Mehta, now linked with Sorab Bedi
Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement