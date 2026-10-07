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When Smriti Mandhana became India captain, the Palash Muchhal chapter returned to spotlight: The full story

Smriti Mandhana has entered a new phase as India’s captain, but her journey has also seen a personal setback after her wedding to Palash Muchhal was called off last year. Here's what happened.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 07, 2026, 11:29 AM IST

When Smriti Mandhana became India captain, the Palash Muchhal chapter returned to spotlight: The full story
Smriti Mandhana’s captaincy marks a new beginning. (Pic Credts: X)
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Smriti Mandhana had taken over the skipper duties from Harmanpreet Kaur after she stepped down from full-time captaincy on Tuesday. This is a significant development in her illustrious career, who made her international debut in 2013 at the age of 16. However, alongside Mandhana's cricketing journey, her personal life has also attracted attention, with the most recent event being the cancellation of her planned wedding to music composer Palash Muchhal.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's cancelled wedding

Both were scheduled to get married in Sangli in November last year. However, the ceremony was postponed after Mandhana's father suffered a medical emergency. The wedding festivities were postponed, while both families requested privacy, sparking speculation among fans about the couple and their relationship.

After weeks of uncertainty, Mandhana confirmed that the wedding with Palash Muchhal has been called off mutually. However, things didn't end here, as one of Smriti Mandhana's childhood friends made allegations against Palash, accusing him of being unfaithful to the star cricketer.

However, Smriti Mandhana never publicly acknowledged it as the reason behind the cancellation of her wedding.

Smriti Mandhana begins new chapter as captain

It has been nearly a year since her personal life made headlines for all the wrong reasons; Mandhana has now entered into one of the biggest phases of her cricketing career. After Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down as the captain of the Indian women's cricket team across all formats, the responsibility of leading the side across Tests, ODIs and T20Is has been handed to Mandhana.

On Tuesday evening, BCCI announced the T20I and ODI squad for the Zimbabwe tour. The tour will commence on October 16 and include three T20Is and three ODIs.

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