A video of former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi is making the rounds on social media. In it, he is seen being manhandled by a huge crowd. Read more about the incident.

A video of a former Pakistani all-rounder, Shahid Afridi, is all over social media, wherein he is seen being beaten up badly by a huge crowd. In the viral clip, despite being with his personal security, Afridi is being manhandled by several Pakistani people when he was spotted at the airport. So, what is the truth behind this video, let u find out.

The former cricketer has recently also made headlines for his controversial remarks after the Pahalgam terror attack. This attack in the Kashmir valley took more than two dozen lives, and the Indian government has assured its citizens of a massive-level retaliation against these terror outfits and their backers, leading to a souring relationship between the two neighbouring countries. Not only the government but also the general public and celebrities of these two nations are quarreling on social media with each other. One such tussle is underway between former Indian cricket Shikhar Dhawan and former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

Recently, Dhawan and Afridi went head-to-head on X (formerly called Twitter) after the latter began making anti-India statements after the Pahalgam attack and blaming the Indian government and its forces. Reacting to his remarks, Dhawan in no time gave him befitting replies, which have now reached the level where both are taking jibes at each other. Recently, a parody account of Shikhar Dhawan shared an old video of Shahid Afridi being manhandled by the crowd in his own country.

See the video:

Tu mujhe kya chai pilayega bkl,tujhe to khud ke log chai nahi pilatepic.twitter.com/hoE1W9NFqT https://t.co/m2bSgiNC58 — Shikkar Dhawen(@76off43) April 29, 2025

Despite being shared by a parody account of the former Indian cricketer, the video instantly captivated the attention of many and has been viewed by over 1.2 million social media users so far. For the unversed, the last post by Shikhar in reply to Afridi was on April 28, where he wrote, ''Kargil mein bhi haraya tha, already itna gire hue ho aur kitna giroge, bewajah comments pass karne se acha hai apne desh ki taraqqi mai dimag lagao @SAfridiOfficial. Humein hamari Indian Army par bohot garv hai. Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Jai Hind!''