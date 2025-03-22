Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has always been passionately involved with the Indian Premier League (IPL) and his franchise team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). This becomes evident time and again from SRK's comments and actions. One such story is from last year's edition of the IPL when SRK delivered a powerful speech to KKR players after a defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Eden Gardens.

Ahead of the the first IPL 2025 match on Saturday, let's go down the memory lane and watch SRK's impressive speech, which might remind fans of his iconic speech from the film Chak De! India.

How the match unfolded

In the said match in the previous IPL edition, KKR posted a massive total of 223 on the scoreboard after Sunil Narine made his debut century. But the team was handed an upset by RR as Jos Butler scored an unbeaten 107 off just 60 balls, helping his team win the game.

What did SRK say

After the shock defeat, SRK went into the KKR dressing room and lifted the spirits of team members with an inspiring speech.

"There are days in our lives, in sports especially, when we don’t deserve to lose. And there are also days when we don’t deserve to win. But days are like that. Today we didn’t deserve to lose," he said.

"All of us played extremely well. We have to be very, very proud of ourselves. Please don’t feel sad or down. Feel as happy as we feel whenever we come to the changing room. We are on a high, so maintain the high. The main thing is the energy in all of us. And I think we have great energy on the field. We have lovely energy here; personally also everybody is bonding together. So please continue. All the best...We would all bounce back," he further told players.

KKR won the 2024 season of the IPL after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final match.