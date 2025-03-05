In a recent chat with a media portal, former cricket Amit Mishra revealed how veterans like Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag used to eat multiple paranthas in the dressing room. Check out what he said.

Veteran players like Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag are known for their high performance on the 22-yard throughout their careers. However, inside the Indian dressing room, these star players have different personalities among their teammates. In a recent chat with Lallantop Sports, former spinner Amit Mishra revealed how the Indian opener used to eat several paranthas in the dressing room.

Sachin-Sehwag's moments in dressing room

While talking about changes in food patterns inside the dressing room in recent times, Mishra said that when Team India was on the New Zealand tour during 2011-12 and he and Munaf Patel were not part of the playing XI. One of Munaf's friends named Monty brought some paranthas for lunch one day but it was all eaten by Sehwag.

''Maine paratha laake rakhe ki lunch mein kha lunga uske baad fitness karunga badiya. Or main wapis aaya toh Viru bhai ne sab saaf kar diye. Main or Munaf dhoond rahe hain kahan gaye paranthe. Viru bhai, paaji sabne kha liye. Ab dressing room m ek banda hota tha woh Indian tha. Maine poocha usse he said these guys have eaten,'' he said.

Sachin-Sehwag's ODI records

Meanwhile, Sachin and Sehwag have been one of the best opening pairs for the Indian side. Sachin and Sehwag have opened for Team India in 114 innings and scored 4,387 runs at an average of 39.16. Their highest stand was 186. The most hundred partnership by a pair in ODIs was between Sachin and Sehwag, who scored 13 hundred s between 2001 and 2012.