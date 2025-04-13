An old video of actor Aamir Khan is trending on social media wherein he can be seen sharing a fun anecdote involving cricketing legends, Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri.

A video of Aamir Khan is trending high on social media wherein he is seen sharing a fun anecdote involving Indian legends, Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri. The video is from Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium in February this year when the actor came to watch the last T20I match between India and England and promote his son, Junaid Khan's latest release, Loveyapa. While narrating the story, Aamir shared the incident about the time when his film Lagaan was released, a special screening was arranged for Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri.

When Sachin and Sahstri jumped off their seats watching Lagaan

Aamir shared that both legendary players were so engrossed in watching Lagaan. There was a scene in the film where an Indian bowler took a wicket during the match. Seeing this scene, both Sachin and Ravi jumped from their seats and started appealing. Aamir also shared that he was not watching the film but was watching them.

Watch the viral clip:

For the unversed, Lagaan was released in 2001 and also featured Gracy Singh in the lead role. The sports drama flick was written and directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. Set in 1893, Lagaan tells the story of pre-Independent India where residents of a small village in central India were challenged by an arrogant British officer for a game of cricket as a wager to waive off their taxes.