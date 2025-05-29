Jadeja took over as CSK captain in 2022 but the team struggled losing four matches in their first eight games. After only two wins Jadeja was relieved and MS Dhoni took over leading CSK to finish ninth with only four wins.

Ravindra Jadeja has finally shared the reasons behind his decision to step down from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captaincy mid-season during IPL 2022. This move put a strain on his long-standing relationship with the franchise and raised worries that he might part ways with the team.

Jadeja took the reins from MS Dhoni as CSK captain before the 2022 season kicked off. Unfortunately, the team had a rough start, losing their first four matches. After just eight games, with only two wins under their belt, Jadeja was relieved of his captaincy duties. MS Dhoni returned to lead the team, and CSK ended up finishing ninth in the standings with a mere four wins that season.

Even though there was a lot of speculation about Jadeja being released or traded before the 2023 season, CSK decided to keep him on board. He went on to become a key player in the final of the next season, helping CSK secure their fifth IPL trophy. While Jadeja has mostly kept quiet about that challenging time, he recently opened up about reflecting on what he could have done differently, ultimately realizing that a captain's impact is limited when the team is struggling.

"It was difficult. In T20 cricket, every ball is an event. It is a fast game but for me it was an experience. I could have done better. As a captain, if you are team is not doing well then all the blame falls on the captaincy. Thinking, bowling changes, fielding chances. Unluckily, the team was not doing well. If we were winning and everyone was contributing, then it was not rocket science. Sometimes, normal things work, but when your players, batters and bowlers don't contribute, you cannot win in the T20 format," Jadeja said during a conversation on R Ashwin's YouTube channel.

"I felt I could have done better, could I have done differently. A few days I thought, but then I realised that when batsmen and bowlers don't contribute then everything looks negative. If you perform well, then everything looks well. This change worked. In the T20 format, batting order needs to be shuffled," he added.

Ashwin also inquired about Shubman Gill's potential appointment as captain of the Indian Test team, highlighting the star all-rounder's perspective on this significant leadership role.

"Yes. Yes. I know all captain's mindset. Every captain has a different mindset. I have played under Mahi Bhai (MS Dhoni) in all formats. He has a very simple mindset. He keeps fielders where a fielder is not there. I have understood that. Test format is like that you have to just chance two fielders that to according to bowler not batter. I feel Test captaincy is different. It's simple. You have to think about when a bowler is in rhythm. It is a bit calculative but it is not like T20 or IPL. In T20, every ball is an event. Test format is not that hectic. I have experience as you said. I have played under so many captains. In tests, you do not have to shuffle batting order or look at left-right combination," stated Jadeja.

Following the conclusion of IPL 2025, in which the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured a tenth-place finish in the points table, Ravindra Jadeja will next take the field in the highly anticipated Test series against England, set to commence on June 20.

