'When MS Dhoni stepped away..': Ajinkya Rahane opens up on how Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri transformed Indian cricket

Ajinkya Rahane has reflected on the transition following MS Dhoni's departure from Test captaincy, praising Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri for reshaping Indian cricket. The veteran batter highlighted the aggressive mindset and cultural shift that defined their successful era.

Ajinkya Rahane didn’t hold back when talking about the impact Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri had on Indian cricket after MS Dhoni stepped away from Test cricket in December 2014. As vice-captain under Kohli’s leadership, with Shastri as head coach for most of that stretch, Rahane had a front-row seat to the transformation.

Back in January 2015, when Kohli took over as captain, India was hovering around seventh in the ICC Test rankings. But things changed fast. Under Kohli, the team shot up to number one in just two years and held on to that spot for most of his tenure, which lasted until January 2022.

Rahane credited Kohli and Shastri with making the team tougher, especially abroad. “When MS left Test cricket, Virat and Ravi toughened up Indian cricket. Especially overseas, we played with far more aggression and weren’t afraid to take risks. Virat would tell me, ‘If you want to attack from the very first ball, do it.’ He gave us the freedom to play without fear,” Rahane shared on the "Stick to Cricket" podcast.

Rahane also talked about his on-field relationship with Kohli, especially after Kohli said Rahane was his favorite Test batting partner. Rahane agreed, saying their contrasting personalities worked to their advantage. “We were different—he’s fiery, and I’m more relaxed. That mix struck a good balance. Our honest communication played a big role. Against Australia, we often built good partnerships. If Virat wanted to take on a particular bowler and I backed him, he’d double down on it,” Rahane said.

He also opened up about Kohli’s approach to on-field rivalry. “Virat enjoyed it when opponents came at him, and sometimes he’d ask me if he should sledge them back. I told him, ‘Go for it.’ That fueled him. We spent a lot of time together off the field, talking cricket, which people don’t always do nowadays. He always encouraged me to attack and not hold back.”

Statistically, their partnership speaks for itself—they batted together in 67 innings, put up 3,661 runs, averaged 56.32, and notched up 10 century and 17 half-century stands. That puts them fifth all-time in terms of runs scored as a pair in Test history.

When Kohli missed matches, Rahane stepped in as captain and led the team to some of its most memorable wins, including his debut as skipper in the deciding Test of the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Dharamshala. He really made his mark during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where after that humiliating 36 all-out collapse in the first Test, Rahane stepped up. Despite multiple injuries in the squad and most experts counting India out, he led the team to a 2-1 series win in Australia—one of Indian cricket’s most remarkable turnarounds.

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