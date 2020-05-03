When MS Dhoni said 'Sanju udhar jaa', Samson's dream turned into reality

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson has revealed how he could have missed out on his 'dream moment' of playing under the captaincy of MS Dhoni for Team India.

The Karela born cricketer's dream came true back in 2017 during the first warm-up match between India A and England, soon after which MS stepped down as the captain of India from limited-overs cricket.

"I first shared the dressing room with him [MS Dhoni] when we went to England. I had a dream that Mahi bhai is the captain of the team."

"He is changing fields".

"I was standing in slips or something and he said, ‘Sanju waha ja. I was in the slips when he said, ‘Sanju udhar jaa," Samson told Rupha Ramani, CSK's social media presenter.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was last part of India's T20I squad for the New Zealand tour.

He was picked ahead of Rishabh Pant for a place in playing XI in 4th and 5th T20Is. However, Samson failed to deliver and only managed to score 10 runs in two innings.

Sanju still remains a key part of the Rajasthan Royals side for the 13th season of IPL, which BCCI decided to suspend until further notice, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in India.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.