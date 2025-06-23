A picture of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva is doing rounds on the internet again wherein she is seen wearing the Argentian football team's jersey, exclusively signed by legend Lionel Messi. Check it out.

Ziva Dhoni, daughter of India legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is trending again on social media, and this time for an old pic featuring her wearing the official football jersey of Argentina, exclusively signed by Lionel Messi. For the unversed, Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, defeating France in the finals. In December of that year, Messi sent a souvenir with a personal message to Ziva, which went viral instantly on social media. Ziva's Instagram handle also had a post featuring a couple of pictures of her wearing the signed jersey.

Check it out:

Messi sent a signed Argentina jersey with a personal note saying “Para Ziva'', which means ''For Ziva''. Ziva's love for football has to be natural, as she inherited it from her father. MSD once aspired to be a goalkeeper; however, fate had a different plan for him, and he became one of the best wicketkeepers in the game of cricket. Currently, Dhoni also owns Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League.

Dhoni's recent collaboration with Messi

Earlier this year, Dhoni and Messi appeared together in an advertisement for a popular chips brand named Lay's, owned by PepsiCo. The ad instantly went viral among fans of both legends, where Messi is seen juggling a ball on his feet and then passing it to Dhoni, with both holding a packet of chips (of different flavours) in their hands