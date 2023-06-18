When KKR star Rinku Singh used to sweep floors, now has IPL salary of Rs 4.4 crore; his net worth is…

KKR player Rinku Singh (Photo - BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh stunned the country with his performance at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, delivering a stellar performance in almost every game. But achieving his dream was not always easy for Rinku Singh.

In a recent interview with NDTV, the KKR batsman opened up about how he had taken a sweeper’s job and used to clean floors at a coaching centre to make ends meet. He also talked about how he had to leave cricket because of his financial situation.

Rinku Singh told NDTV on Saturday, “My brother used to work at a coaching centre and he got me a sweeper’s job there. My job was to clean the floors and I had to leave cricket for it. I later convinced my mother that I can improve our family’s financial condition by improving my game.”

KKR batter Rinku Singh, who used to earn the bare minimum amount as a sweeper, debuted in the IPL in 2018 for Kolkata Knight Riders and his fate changed. He has been retained by Shah Rukh Khan’s team for six years now and has now made crores through IPL.

Rinku Singh first made it to the shortlist of the IPL when he was bought by Kings XI Punjab in 2017 for Rs 10 lakh, but was not able to make his debut. Next year, KKR decided to purchase the player for a whopping Rs 80 lakh, and he did justice to the amount through his stunning performance.

Rinku Singh IPL salary and net worth

Being retained by KKR for six years now, Rinku Singh has earned crores through IPL. He was retained by KKR from 2017 to 2021 for Rs 80 lakh, after which he was retained for Rs 55 lakh in 2022 and 2023. This makes his total IPL salary Rs 4.40 crores, from 2017 to 2023.

The rags-to-riches story of Rinku Singh has inspired crores across the country. According to CAKnowledge, the KKR batter’s net worth is Rs 50 crore, while his annual income is Rs 7 crore.

READ | Ind vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh likely to make India debut, details inside