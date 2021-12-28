‘Pyjama bech ke kharid loon’: When KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan wanted to buy MS Dhoni at IPL auction

Former India skipper MS Dhoni is still a very famous cricketer even though he had announced his retirement from international cricket over a year ago. Dhoni is currently the captain of IPL feanchise Chennai Super Kings and he successfully led CSK to their fourth IPL title few months ago at the UAE.

You would be surprised to know that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is also the co-owner of IPL team Kolkata Knoght Riders, once wanted to buy Dhoni at IPL auction.

In 2008, ahead of the inaugural IPL season Dhoni was auctioned for USD 1.5 million by CSK. Interestingly, this was the highest amount for any player at the time.

Dhoni also played for now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants for two seasons in 2016 and 2017 when the BCCI had suspended CSK for two years. It was in 2018 when Dhoni was set to return to CSK after representing Pune when Shah Rukh said he wants to buy Dhoni even if it meant he had to sell his ‘pyjamas’ to get him.

“Yaar main toh usko apna pajama bech ke bhi kharid lun, wo aaye toh auction mein. (Brother, I can even sell my pants to buy Dhoni. He has to come for the auction for that),” SRK was quoted as saying by Sportswallah back then.