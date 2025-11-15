'When its time...': Sanju Samson shares first reaction after shock move from RR to CSK before IPL 2026

Sanju Samson has finally reacted after his stunning switch from Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2026. The former RR captain shared his first words after the blockbuster move, leaving fans emotional and excited about his new journey in the iconic yellow jersey.

Sanju Samson has officially been transferred to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for an impressive Rs 18 crore, as announced by the IPL on Saturday. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran have made their way to the Rajasthan Royals in trades valued at Rs 14 crore and Rs 2.4 crore, respectively.

This trade has set a new record, becoming the highest-valued trade in the history of the Indian Premier League.

After several successful years with the Rajasthan Royals, the talented wicketkeeper-batter from Kerala is now ready to wear the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey.

Samson's initial response following his move to CSK

Upon confirmation of his transfer from the Rajasthan Royals to the Chennai Super Kings, Sanju Samson took to Instagram to express his emotions. He reflected on his journey with RR, stating that he had given everything to the franchise and viewed his teammates as family.

“We are only here for a short period of time. Gave my everything to this franchise, enjoyed some great cricket, made some lifetime relations, treated everyone in the franchise as my family.. And when it’s time..I am moving on.. Shall always be grateful for everything @rajasthanroyals," he had written on his official Instagram account.

Having played in 177 IPL matches, Samson stands as one of the most seasoned players in the league. He made his debut in 2013 with RR, except for the 2016 and 2017 seasons when he played for Delhi Capitals. This marks his third team in the IPL.

Simultaneously, CSK has traded their star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to RR along with Sam Curran. Both players will now be seen in the pink jersey. Jadeja, who has primarily played for CSK throughout his IPL career, will now be taking on a new challenge with the Rajasthan Royals.

Reflecting on his time with RR, Samson shared that he always aspired to be close to Dhoni, cherishing the moments spent with him and learning from his expertise.

“Like every young Indian cricketer, I wanted to be around MS Dhoni. Every single time you meet him, every single time you know that you’re going to play against CSK, it’s like you want to sit with Mahi bhai, talk to him, understand how he does things. Even just sitting around him was a dream as a young cricketer," Samson was quoted as saying to Star Sports.

“When I came to play the IPL, after the match, I thought of meeting him. But several people were already there to meet him. I went and met him in the 8th year of my IPL. I waited to help my side win a match against the CSK. I made some runs and won the POTM. After that, I went and met him. After that, my relationship has been going upwards. It has been a very blessed feeling. I have done shoots with him. It feels like a dream," he said.

