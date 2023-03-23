Search icon
'When it comes to WC, you can’t have..': India legend warns Rohit and Co ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup

Rohit Sharma returned to lead the side in the last two ODIs but India suffered defeats in both games to concede the three-match series 2-1.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 04:56 PM IST

File Photo

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has urged Rohit Sharma to make himself available for all international matches in the upcoming World Cup year. Gavaskar has also expressed his reservations against the concept of split captaincy in Team India. Despite being the favorites, Team India failed to defeat Australia in their recently concluded home assignment. Rohit Sharma, who missed the series opener due to family commitments, returned to lead India in the second and third ODIs against Australia.

Rohit's captaincy in the Australia series was not up to par, as Steve Smith and his team secured a remarkable 2-1 victory over the hosts. However, in Rohit's absence, India began the ODI series with a stunning triumph over Australia. Unfortunately, under Rohit's leadership, India was outmatched by Smith's squad in the second and third ODIs. Batting legend Gavaskar has since reflected on India's series loss and suggested that the seasoned Indian opener should participate in every game leading up to the 2023 World Cup.

"I think he needs to play every game. You can’t have a captain who is there for one match and not there for the rest. It is so important. It can happen to any other player but I think I know it was a family commitment, so he had to be there. That’s understandable. When it comes to the World Cup, you can’t have a family commitment; it’s as simple as that. Maybe before that, finish everything that you have unless it’s an emergency. Emergency is something completely different," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“You need continuity in leadership. There’s a feeling that you have got everybody with you, otherwise there are two leaders. Then there are two leaders that the team is looking at,” Gavaskar added.

In the second ODI, Rohit managed to score 13 runs off 15 balls which Australia won by 10 wickets. India's all-format captain failed to capitalize on his start and was dismissed for 33 runs off 31 balls in third ODI. 

In the series decider, Virat Kohli, the former Indian skipper, played a valiant knock of 54 runs off 72 balls, leading India's chase against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. However, despite Kohli's gritty half-century, Rohit and his team lost the match by 21 runs.

