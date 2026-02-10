'When it comes to money...': Harbhajan Singh takes a sly dig at Pakistan over boycott drama

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s drama of boycotting the IND vs PAK match in the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026 came to an end on Monday after talks with ICC representatives in Lahore.

Harbhajan Singh, former Indian spinner, took a sly dig at Pakistan over their boycott drama, which finally concluded on Monday after meeting with an ICC representative in Lahore. Speaking to news agency ANI, Bhajji said that Pakistan are driven by financial interests and ultimately backed out due to significant financial implications.

''I thinkthey realised it really late that the tournament can go on even without them, but not without India. They were saying a lot of things, that they support Bangladesh and won't play. Do that, this is their idea. We had said earlier that they would certainly take a U-turn and play. Financial loss is too high, and when it comes to money, they will come pleading to play. This is what has happened. The financial loss is too high, and they could even be banned in the future. ICC could have invoked charges against them, and maybe they would not have received the opportunity to host a tournament ever again. I think that is why the U-turn happened,'' Bhajji said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan government had earlier announced a boycott of IND vs PAK on February 15, showcasing solidarity with BCB after Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland in the ongoing ICC tournament. However, ICC warned PCB of strict action if they continued with their stance, following which a meeting between ICC, PCB, and BCB was held in Lahore on Sunday.

This all started after Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was signed by KKR in IPL 2026 mini auction for Rs 9.20 crore. After this, BCB requested ICC to shift their T20 World Cup matches out of India, citing security concerns, which the apex cricketing body did not entertain.