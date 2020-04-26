Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

'When I saw him, I ended up crying': Sprinter Hima Das shares love for Sachin Tendulkar with Suresh Raina

Sprinter Hima Das on Sunday said that 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar is her role model and biggest inspiration.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 26, 2020, 07:18 PM IST

Sprinter Hima Das on Sunday said that 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar is her role model and biggest inspiration.

Talking to Indian batsman Suresh Raina during an Instagram Live session, Das revealed meeting the 'God of cricket'.

Raina asked Das about her role model and she replied: "My role model is Sachin Tendulkar, I still remember talking to him. When I saw him, I ended up crying. It was the best moment for me. Meeting your role model is a big moment for everyone and no one can forget that."

Raina also said that everyone can learn a lot when Tendulkar is around. 

"Whenever he used to be there in the dressing room, there was a lot to learn. He is down to earth. He recently had his 47th birthday. He took his mother's blessings," Raina said.

The ace sprinter had clinched five gold medals last year. She won the fifth medal at the Nove Mesto Athletics Meet on July 20, 2019.

She had clocked a timing of 52.09 seconds to complete the 400m race, registering her season-best timing. 

Known as 'Dhing Express', Hima also won gold in 200m in Tabor Athletic Meet. She won three gold medals at different events - Klado Athletic Meet, Kunto Athletics Meet, and Poznan Athletics Grand Prix.

 

