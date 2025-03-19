Hardik Pandya, captain of Mumbai Indians for the second year, reached out to fans before the 2025 IPL season. The team finished last in the standings in his first year as captain.

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be a pivotal moment in Hardik Pandya's career, representing a full-circle journey after the rollercoaster ride of the 2024 season. That year, the Mumbai Indians' choice to make him captain while sidelining Rohit Sharma ignited a wave of frustration among fans, especially at the Wankhede Stadium.

Throughout the 2024 season, Hardik endured a chorus of boos from the crowd during nearly every match—whether it was at the toss, when he stepped up to bat, or when he took the ball. The atmosphere within the MI camp was tense, and their disappointing finish at the bottom of the table was hard to swallow, especially given the immense talent on their roster.

But things turned around for Hardik after the 2024 IPL season wrapped up. He played a crucial role in leading India to victory at the 2024 T20 World Cup. His triumphant return with the trophy at Mumbai airport was a heartwarming sight, and the warm welcome he received from the Mumbai crowd during the celebration was unforgettable. His impact was also key in India's recent success at the 2025 Champions Trophy.

In a recent press conference for the 2025 IPL season, Hardik was asked by a reporter about being viewed as the team's most vital player. With a playful grin, the MI captain agreed with the sentiment.

He also shared an inspiring message for the people of Mumbai and the franchise's fans, calling for their steadfast support to ensure that the only colors seen at the Wankhede Stadium are those of the team.

“When I go out to bat, cheer for me, when I hit a six, cheer for me. When I go out for toss, cheer for me. I don't want to see any colour other than our colour (at the Wankhede Stadium). That's all that I wish for," said Hardik.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will kick off their 2025 campaign with an exciting match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 23rd. Unfortunately, Hardik will be absent from the lineup as he serves a one-match suspension for three slow over-rate violations during the 2024 season.

Also read| Watch: MS Dhoni turns into 'Animal' for Sandeep Reddy Vanga; channels inner Ranbir Kapoor