FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Salman Khan breaks the internet with his shirtless photos, fans say 'Galwan me ab dhamaaka hoga' - See viral pics

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal says she is concerned for Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt tells her 'chep mat ho'

RCB make huge change in coaching department ahead of Women's Premier League 2026

Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel board approves acquiring stake worth Rs 5000 crore in...

GOP Congressman Rich McCormick calls for stronger India-US partnership, urges Trump to keep 'friend' India 'close' for...

120 Bahadur: Ram Chander Yadav and Nihal Singh, only two surviving heroes of the Battle of Rezang La, will be portrayed by these debutants in Farhan Akhtar film

When head coach Amol Muzumdar turned 'Kabir Khan' for Women in Blue ahead of ICC CWC 2025 Final

Namo Bharat: NCRTC takes BIG step to boost passenger security at Anand Vihar station, sets up...

From Tejas Mk2 to AMCA,India to build 1,100 fighter jet engines worth Rs 65,400 crore by..., check details

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna to win show? Viral photo shows these contestants in top 6, netizens say 'shame on you Colors TV'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Salman Khan breaks the internet with his shirtless photos, fans say 'Galwan me ab dhamaaka hoga' - See viral pics

Salman Khan breaks the internet with his shirtless photos

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal says she is concerned for Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt tells her 'chep mat ho'

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya says she is concerned for Amaal, Farrhana cautions her

RCB make huge change in coaching department ahead of Women's Premier League 2026

RCB make huge change in coaching department ahead of Women's Premier League 2026

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeCricket

CRICKET

When head coach Amol Muzumdar turned 'Kabir Khan' for Women in Blue ahead of ICC CWC 2025 Final

ICC shared a video of the head coach of the Indian women's cricket team, wherein he can be seen motivating the girls ahead of the big game. Watch it and relive the 'Kabir Khan-level' inspirational message from Amol Mazumdar.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 12:08 AM IST

When head coach Amol Muzumdar turned 'Kabir Khan' for Women in Blue ahead of ICC CWC 2025 Final
Amol Mazumdar is the head coach of the Indian women's cricket team
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team clinched their first-ever ICC CWC title on Sunday, defeating South Africa by 52 runs. Several star players like Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and Shafali Verma, among others, contributed toward India's win in the crucial final match at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. However, a large section of Indian cricket fans also feels that the role of head coach, Amol Mazumdar, was equally important in Team India's triumph. A video was also of the head coach was also shared by the official Instagram handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC), wherein Amol Mazumdar is seen giving an important speech ahead of the big game.

Soon after the video was shared by ICC, netizens were quick enough to express their views on the same, and many even called it 'Kabir Khan-like' speech. For those unversed, the character of Kabir Khan was played by Shah Rukh Khan in the Chak De India movie, in which he was the head coach of the Indian women's hockey team.

See the clip:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

In the video, Amol Mazumdar is heard saying, ''Seven hours we cut out all the noise. We cut them out of our lives; we create our own bubble here. Seven hours-create our own bubble-and we step into it, and we finish that, and we write our own story. No more stories from the outside. We write our own story. You will write your own story. Let's stay in that bubble for the next seven hours. Let's create history.''

After Team India won their first-ever ICC CWC title, the Indian head coach said, ''Absolutely proud. I don't know-it has not yet sunk in. Unbelievable achievement, and they deserve every credit and everything that will follow from here. They have worked terribly hard. They have made every Indian proud.''

India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the ICC CWC 2025 final. Shafali Verma was named the Player of the Match for her 87-run knock and two important wickets.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Salman Khan breaks the internet with his shirtless photos, fans say 'Galwan me ab dhamaaka hoga' - See viral pics
Salman Khan breaks the internet with his shirtless photos
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal says she is concerned for Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt tells her 'chep mat ho'
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya says she is concerned for Amaal, Farrhana cautions her
RCB make huge change in coaching department ahead of Women's Premier League 2026
RCB make huge change in coaching department ahead of Women's Premier League 2026
Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel board approves acquiring stake worth Rs 5000 crore in...
Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel board approves acquiring stake worth Rs 5000 cr in
GOP Congressman Rich McCormick calls for stronger India-US partnership, urges Trump to keep 'friend' India 'close' for...
GOP Congressman Rich McCormick calls for stronger India-US partnership, urges Tr
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE