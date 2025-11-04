When head coach Amol Muzumdar turned 'Kabir Khan' for Women in Blue ahead of ICC CWC 2025 Final

ICC shared a video of the head coach of the Indian women's cricket team, wherein he can be seen motivating the girls ahead of the big game. Watch it and relive the 'Kabir Khan-level' inspirational message from Amol Mazumdar.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team clinched their first-ever ICC CWC title on Sunday, defeating South Africa by 52 runs. Several star players like Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and Shafali Verma, among others, contributed toward India's win in the crucial final match at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. However, a large section of Indian cricket fans also feels that the role of head coach, Amol Mazumdar, was equally important in Team India's triumph. A video was also of the head coach was also shared by the official Instagram handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC), wherein Amol Mazumdar is seen giving an important speech ahead of the big game.

Soon after the video was shared by ICC, netizens were quick enough to express their views on the same, and many even called it 'Kabir Khan-like' speech. For those unversed, the character of Kabir Khan was played by Shah Rukh Khan in the Chak De India movie, in which he was the head coach of the Indian women's hockey team.

See the clip:

In the video, Amol Mazumdar is heard saying, ''Seven hours we cut out all the noise. We cut them out of our lives; we create our own bubble here. Seven hours-create our own bubble-and we step into it, and we finish that, and we write our own story. No more stories from the outside. We write our own story. You will write your own story. Let's stay in that bubble for the next seven hours. Let's create history.''

After Team India won their first-ever ICC CWC title, the Indian head coach said, ''Absolutely proud. I don't know-it has not yet sunk in. Unbelievable achievement, and they deserve every credit and everything that will follow from here. They have worked terribly hard. They have made every Indian proud.''

India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the ICC CWC 2025 final. Shafali Verma was named the Player of the Match for her 87-run knock and two important wickets.