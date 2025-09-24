'When he walks onto the pitch...': Ishant Sharma opens up on Virat Kohli’s fearless, gangster-like on-field persona

Ishant described how Kohli carried an unmatched aura and intensity when he walked onto the pitch, commanding authority and psychologically unsettling opponents. He recalled Kohli's dedication, including playing despite personal tragedies, and his commitment to fitness that prolonged his career.

Virat Kohli has consistently been a dynamic performer for the Indian cricket team throughout the years, recognized for his passionate and aggressive contributions on the field. Kohli's presence during matches is a spectacle, radiating an aura filled with intensity and unwavering competitiveness. Recently, senior Indian pacer and Kohli's long-time teammate and friend, Ishant Sharma, shared intriguing insights regarding the former captain's aggressive body language, piercing stares, and lively celebrations, which serve as effective tactical tools to disturb opponents and foster a tense atmosphere.

Ishant, who has been away from the Indian team for some time, expressed his belief that every senior cricketer possesses that aura of greatness. However, through his experiences, he has come to realize that only Virat truly stands out in this regard.

"See, when I first started playing, I used to feel everyone had that vibe, everyone was a legend. Later on, when I played, I felt that with just one person, Virat Kohli. He is one such player who gives off a complete Gangster vibe when he walks onto the pitch to play. He shows full authority, like he's saying, 'I've arrived on the pitch, '" Ishant said on Raj Shamani's podcast.

Kohli, who was last seen playing in the IPL 2025, excels in confrontations, frequently transforming every match into a mental contest where his vigor energizes his teammates and unsettles his opponents, establishing him as more than just a batsman but as a commanding presence on the field.

Ishant highlighted Kohli's exceptional mental resilience, recounting a personal experience from a Ranji Trophy game where Kohli came to bat despite the heartbreaking loss of his father. Importantly, Ishant remained an integral part of India's fast bowling attack in Test cricket for many years during Virat's captaincy.

"His attitude was like that: I am here, I will get the job done. Nothing outside has affected his game. Whatever is happening outside, he knows that when he is on the field, he will score runs come what may. He has always been like that. Even if he has come back at 2 AM or 3 AM or batted overnight, the next day he would go out and score," Ishant remembered.

Ishant disclosed that the batting icon remains unchanged despite his fame. "In our relationship, he (Virat) has never altered for me. We have been teammates since U-17, and now that we are both 36, I believe he will turn 36 soon. We have been playing together for over 10 years, possibly even 15 years. Therefore, he has not changed for me. I can reach out to him anytime by phone, and he can do the same with me."

Having already stepped away from T20I and Test formats, Kohli is now focused on his long-anticipated return to ODIs. The seasoned batsman is anticipated to rejoin the team alongside Rohit Sharma during the upcoming ODI series in Australia.

