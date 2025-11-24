FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
When Dharmendra met 'pyaara beta' Sachin Tendulkar on a flight, called him 'desh ka gauravshaali'

Dhamendra, He-Man of Bollywood, passed away on Monday at the age of 89. A picture of the late actor with legendary cricketer and 'Master Blaster' is doing the rounds on social media.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 03:49 PM IST

When Dharmendra met 'pyaara beta' Sachin Tendulkar on a flight, called him 'desh ka gauravshaali'
Dharmendra passed away aged 89
Veteran actor Dharmendra, popularly known as the He-Man of Bollywood, passed away on Monday, November 24, following an age-related illness. He was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital a few weeks back, and several Bollywood stars showed up to meet their favourite star regularly. However, the sudden news of his demise came as a shock to many of his well-wishers and fans across the globe. Dharmendra was not only a successful Bollywood star, but his stardom breached all boundaries, and he enjoyed a fanbase across several other popular personalities as well.

After his demise, a picture of Dharmendra with legendary cricketer and 'Master Blaster' is doing the rounds on social media, wherein the late actor praised the cricketer and even called him 'pyaara beta'.

The picture is nearly four years old and was posted by the late actor in December 2021. In the post, he wrote, ''Desh ke gauravshaali Sachin se aaj achanak hawai jahaz mein mulaqat ho gai ….Sachin jab jab mila mujhe hamesha mera pyaara beta ban ke mila….. Jeete raho, Love you Sachin.''

Meanwhile, Dharmendra died aged 89, days before his 90th birthday on December 8. The veteran actor was undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital and was brought back home for further treatment. A few days ago, several online reports claimed that the actor had died but such claims turned out to be false after Dharmendra's wife and actor-turned-politician Hema Malini came forward to give update on his health. ''What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy.'

 

