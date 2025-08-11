Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

J-K: Pakistani intruder shot at, arrested after bid to infiltrate foiled by BSF in Kathua

Gautam Adani gives BIG Rs 15000 crore order to this company to set up....; its business is...

These banks don't ask for minimum balance requirement in savings accounts; check full list here

China deadline arrives: How much tariff will Donald Trump impose on Beijing? Will he punish dragon for buying Russian oil?

Don't ask for salary, OTHERWISE...: Horrifying video of shopkeeper brutally beating his staffs with belt goes viral - WATCH

Viral Video: Masked thieves steal Labubu dolls from California store worth Rs...

RBI breaks silence after ICICI Bank hikes minimum balance requirement to Rs 50000: 'It is not in...'

PM Modi speaks with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy: 'Conveyed our position on...'

When cricket fan grabbed 'Catch of the Year' while holding two vodka cans during AUS vs SA T20I game | Watch viral video

Abir Gulaal: MAJOR update on Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor's film, will skip India's release, movie to hit worldwide on..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
J-K: Pakistani intruder shot at, arrested after bid to infiltrate foiled by BSF in Kathua

J-K: Pakistani intruder shot at, arrested after bid to infiltrate foiled by BSF 

Gautam Adani gives BIG Rs 15000 crore order to this company to set up....; its business is...

Gautam Adani gives BIG Rs 15000 crore order to this company to set up....; its b

These banks don't ask for minimum balance requirement in savings accounts; check full list here

These banks don't ask for minimum balance requirement in savings accounts; check

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 powerful reasons Rajinikanth’s Coolie promises to be a must-watch cinematic experience

5 powerful reasons Rajinikanth’s Coolie promises to be a must-watch cinematic ex

Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid spent over Rs 3 lakh on IV drips and…, here’s what happened next

Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid spent over Rs 3 lakh on IV drips and…, here’s

From Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol to Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood stars who made iconic comebacks on screen

From Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol to Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood stars who made iconic co

HomeCricket

CRICKET

When cricket fan grabbed 'Catch of the Year' while holding two vodka cans during AUS vs SA T20I game | Watch viral video

A video from the Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I match is all over social media, wherein a cricket fan stunned everyone by taking a one-handed catch in the crowd while holding two cans of vodka in the other. Check out his reward also.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 07:36 PM IST

When cricket fan grabbed 'Catch of the Year' while holding two vodka cans during AUS vs SA T20I game | Watch viral video
A fan caught the ball one-handed with two vodka cans in the other

TRENDING NOW

A 26-year-old cricket fan named Harry Gill became an overnight sensation after grabbing a one-handed catch during the Australia vs South Africa T20I match at Darwin. What made the catch interesting was that Harry had two vodka cans in his other hand when he caught the ball, smashed by Tim David. A video is also doing the rounds on the internet wherein Harry can be seen catching the ball flawlessly without spilling a single drop of his drinks, and post that, celebrating with other people around him.

Check out the viral video:

Soon after the video went viral on social media, he spoke to an Australia-based news outlet named The Age and said, ''I had a bit of time, but it was just coming straight for me. I was praying I didn't drop it. It just stuck. My hand is a bit sore this morning, but yeah, happy with it. My phone is blowing up. People I haven't spoken to in 10 years have been in contact.''

In the viral video, Harry Gill was also seen sporting a cap with a fashion brand named Good Day. Now, the co-owner of the brand, Tom Birmingham, has come forward and offered him a lifetime supply of their product. ''We are serious about lifetime supply. We're getting his address, and he'll be getting whatever. We'll have something dropped off at his house every month. We're going to fly him down to Sydney at the end of the year for our Christmas party,'' Tom said.

AUS vs SA 1st T20I Match

Talking about the first T20I match between Australia and South Africa, the Proteas won the Toss and decided to bowl first against the Baggy Greens. Batting first, the Men in Yellow posted 178 runs in 20 overs, including an 83-run knock from Tim David. Chasing it, South Africa fell short of the target and managed to post just 161/9 in 20 overs.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Baaghi 4 teaser review: Tiger Shroff might break dull phase in Animal meets Marco mashup, Sanjay Dutt looks scene-stealer in done-to-death story
Baaghi 4 teaser review: Tiger might break dull phase in Animal meets Marco
ICICI Bank hikes minimum balance to Rs 50,000: How to calculate your MAB and what are the penalties
ICICI Bank hikes minimum balance to Rs 50,000: How to calculate MAB
This Indian actor's beauty line became second-wealthiest brand in 2024, with revenue of Rs...
This Indian actor's beauty line became second-wealthiest brand in 2024, with rev
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir targets Mukesh Ambani from US: 'Tweeted his pic to...'
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir targets Mukesh Ambani from US: 'Tweeted his pic t
Indian Railways makes train travel cheaper this festive season! offers 20% discount on ticket booking; check rules here
Indian Railways makes train travel cheaper this festive season! offers 20% disco
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
5 powerful reasons Rajinikanth’s Coolie promises to be a must-watch cinematic experience
5 powerful reasons Rajinikanth’s Coolie promises to be a must-watch cinematic ex
Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid spent over Rs 3 lakh on IV drips and…, here’s what happened next
Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid spent over Rs 3 lakh on IV drips and…, here’s
From Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol to Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood stars who made iconic comebacks on screen
From Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol to Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood stars who made iconic co
Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bit regal and royal in her outfits
Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bi
From Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 Bollywood villains who turned into comedy legends
From Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 Bollywood villains who turned into comedy
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE