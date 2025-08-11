When cricket fan grabbed 'Catch of the Year' while holding two vodka cans during AUS vs SA T20I game | Watch viral video

A video from the Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I match is all over social media, wherein a cricket fan stunned everyone by taking a one-handed catch in the crowd while holding two cans of vodka in the other. Check out his reward also.

A 26-year-old cricket fan named Harry Gill became an overnight sensation after grabbing a one-handed catch during the Australia vs South Africa T20I match at Darwin. What made the catch interesting was that Harry had two vodka cans in his other hand when he caught the ball, smashed by Tim David. A video is also doing the rounds on the internet wherein Harry can be seen catching the ball flawlessly without spilling a single drop of his drinks, and post that, celebrating with other people around him.

Check out the viral video:

CALLING IT - BEST CROWD CATCH OF THE YEAR AND IT'S ONLY AUGUST!



Two cans in one hand, Kookaburra in the other. #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/OHGSlI2y2w — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 10, 2025

Soon after the video went viral on social media, he spoke to an Australia-based news outlet named The Age and said, ''I had a bit of time, but it was just coming straight for me. I was praying I didn't drop it. It just stuck. My hand is a bit sore this morning, but yeah, happy with it. My phone is blowing up. People I haven't spoken to in 10 years have been in contact.''

In the viral video, Harry Gill was also seen sporting a cap with a fashion brand named Good Day. Now, the co-owner of the brand, Tom Birmingham, has come forward and offered him a lifetime supply of their product. ''We are serious about lifetime supply. We're getting his address, and he'll be getting whatever. We'll have something dropped off at his house every month. We're going to fly him down to Sydney at the end of the year for our Christmas party,'' Tom said.

AUS vs SA 1st T20I Match

Talking about the first T20I match between Australia and South Africa, the Proteas won the Toss and decided to bowl first against the Baggy Greens. Batting first, the Men in Yellow posted 178 runs in 20 overs, including an 83-run knock from Tim David. Chasing it, South Africa fell short of the target and managed to post just 161/9 in 20 overs.