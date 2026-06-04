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When can fans watch Virat Kohli next after missing India-Afghanistan ODI series?

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When can fans watch Virat Kohli next after missing India-Afghanistan ODI series?

Virat Kohli will miss the India-Afghanistan ODI series, leaving fans eager to know when the batting superstar will next take the field. Here's a look at Kohli's upcoming schedule and the next opportunity to see him in competitive action.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 04, 2026, 07:21 PM IST

When can fans watch Virat Kohli next after missing India-Afghanistan ODI series?
Kohli ruled out after IPL final injury. (Courtesy: PTI)
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Virat Kohli’s return to the Indian national team is on hold again—this time, a hamstring injury keeps him out of the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan. At 37, you could say Kohli’s seen it all, but missing all three matches in this first-ever bilateral ODI series between India and Afghanistan has to sting, not just for him, but for fans and the team too. They’ll play in Dharamshala, Lucknow, and Chennai from July 13 to July 20, and there’s no doubt his absence leaves a big gap in the lineup.

This series marks India’s first taste of ODI action since their pretty humbling 2-1 loss to New Zealand at home in January. That series was also the last time Kohli turned out for India in any format—he’s hung up his boots in both T20Is and Tests, making ODIs the only place you’ll catch him in Indian colors now.

Now, about the injury itself. Kohli picked it up during the IPL final on May 31 while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Gujarat Titans. Watching him that night, you could tell he wasn’t moving freely—the guy was clearly struggling. He still managed to smash 75 runs off just 42 balls, bagging the Player of the Match award. But you saw the toll every sprint took by the end of that innings.

As for when we’ll see Kohli next, the BCCI hasn’t released a clear update on his fitness, but word is, the injury isn’t too serious. If his recovery goes according to plan and he doesn’t hit any more hurdles, there’s real hope he’ll be ready for the ODI series against England. That’s set to happen in the UK, with matches scheduled for July 14, 16, and 19 at Edgbaston, Cardiff, and The Oval. Shubman Gill will be leading the squad—young, talented, but could definitely use Kohli’s experience.

Of course, if things don’t go Kohli’s way and he’s not ready in time for the England tour, fans will have to be even more patient. In that case, the earliest he’ll be back in blue is the home series against West Indies from September 27 to October 3. For a player as competitive as Kohli, sitting out must be tough—but knowing him, he’ll be itching to get back, and Indian cricket will be all the better for it when he does.

Also read| Why Lalit Modi left cricket? IPL founder claims Dawood Ibrahim ordered three hits on him, son kidnapped in London

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