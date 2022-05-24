When asked to compare Rishabh Pant with MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly gives interesting reply

Rishabh Pant has often been compared to MS Dhoni in the past

Rishabh Pant has often been heralded as MS Dhoni's successor in the Indian team. Pant has successfully taken over from Dhoni as India's first-choice wicketkeeper and he often has spoken about his fondness for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper.

Ever since Dhoni announced his retirement from international, Pant has taken over the responsibility behind the stumps, but sometimes, he lacks the maturity shown by Dhoni.

Even during the ongoing IPL 2022 season, Pant's performances and captaincy left a lot to be desired as Delhi Capitals (DC) remained in the hunt for a playoffs berth, however, his side were beaten by Mumbai Indians as they bowed out of the campaign, which instead sent Royal Challengers Bangalore through.

The president of Board of Control for Cricket in India, (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly was asked about the comparisons between MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant, to which the former Indian skipper gave an interesting reply.

"Don't compare Pant with MS Dhoni. Dhoni has so much experience, has captained 500-plus games in IPL, Tests, and ODIs. So it's not fair for Rishabh to be compared with Dhoni," stated Ganguly during an event on Tuesday.

Rishabh Pant will nonetheless be the deputy to KL Rahul for India's upcoming T20Is against South Africa.

The BCCI recently announced India's squad and many young players who impressed in IPL 2022, like Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh have been given their maiden callups. Having consistently clocked speeds over 150 kmph during the IPL, Ganguly was questioned about the future potential of Umran Malik.

"His future is in his hands. If he stays fit and bowls at this pace, I'm sure he will be around for a long time," stated Ganguly.

He added, "Many have played well in this IPL. Tilak (Varma) has done well for MI. Rahul (Tripathi) for Sunrisers, Tewatia for GT. We have seen many emerging fast bowlers like Malik, Mohsin Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan... It's a place where talent gets exposure."