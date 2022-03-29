RR vs SRH IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match live in India

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani wears black sheer dress, price is...

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 launched in India with up to Rs 23,000 off, check prices

Inside Parineeti Chopra’s beau Raghav Chadha’s journey: Politician opens up about friendly teasing

Man spends stipend money to gift his family an AC, internet loves it

Allahabad HC to resume hearing on plea against ASI survey on Gyanvapi premises

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani wears black sheer dress, price is...

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 launched in India with up to Rs 23,000 off, check prices

Inside photos of Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s Rs 450 crore house ‘Gulita’

Amitabh Bachchan's unreleased films

7 Bollywood stars who stay away from alcohol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Anil Sharma reveals he took inspiration from Ramayana and Mahabharata for Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's Gadar series

Ali Baba actor Sheezan Khan reunites with his co-stars after months, fans say 'we want Ali Baba 3'

HomeCricket

Cricket

RR vs SRH IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match live in India

RR vs SRH live streaming: All you need to know about Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2022.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 29, 2022, 09:26 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rajasthan Royals is all set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight. This will be the 1st game for both teams in the 15th edition of the IPL. The Rajasthan Royals will be led by Sanju Samson and Kane Williamson will captain the orange army (Sunrisers Hyderabad). 

READ:'Rashid Khan breaks hearts of many': Netizens wanted to see Deepak Hooda-Krunal Pandya batting combo

Both the teams have won the prestigious IPL title just once with Rajasthan Royals winning the inaugural season of the IPL and SRH winning the trophy in 2016.

Here is all you need to know about Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals start?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played on March 29 (Tuesday) at 07:30 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad take place?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

READ| IPL 2022 schedule: Check out the full list of all TATA IPL games for the 15th season

Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad​ in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

READ| Watch: RR vs SRH Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2022

Squads: 

Rajasthan Royals - Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, Daryl Mitchell, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi

 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet the man who built Rs 9,840 crore company in just 3 months

Baba Ramdev, yoga guru and founder of Rs 46000 crore firm, buys new powerful SUV worth over Rs 1.5 crore

Oppenheimer biographer denies film's Bhagavad Gita interpretation is controversial: 'These are issues that...'

Mukesh Ambani’s company changes Reliance Strategic Investments’ name after Rs 1,64,090 crore demerger

This husband-wife duo runs India's top lingerie company worth Rs 500 crore; Isha Ambani’s firm made million dollar offer

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE