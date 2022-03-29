RR vs SRH IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match live in India

Cricket
RR vs SRH live streaming: All you need to know about Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2022.
Rajasthan Royals is all set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight. This will be the 1st game for both teams in the 15th edition of the IPL. The Rajasthan Royals will be led by Sanju Samson and Kane Williamson will captain the orange army (Sunrisers Hyderabad).
Both the teams have won the prestigious IPL title just once with Rajasthan Royals winning the inaugural season of the IPL and SRH winning the trophy in 2016.
Here is all you need to know about Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals start?
The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played on March 29 (Tuesday) at 07:30 PM IST.
Where will the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad take place?
The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.
Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Squads:
Rajasthan Royals - Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, Daryl Mitchell, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham
Sunrisers Hyderabad - Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi