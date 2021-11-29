IPL 2022 Retention: When and where to watch player retentions for existing 8 teams LIVE in India

Franchises can retain a maximum of 4 players, with a maximum of 2 of them being overseas players.

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has already got fans excited as it will be a 10-team affair, with 2 new teams - Lucknow and Ahmedabad - joining in. However, this is not the only change as the existing eight franchises will have to give the list of players that they would like to retain ahead of the 15th edition of the IPL by 30th November 2021.

According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the franchises can retain a maximum of 4 players, with a maximum of 2 of them being overseas players.

With the D-day just hours away, where can Indian fans watch their favourite players getting retained?

The IPL retention process can be watched in India on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar as well. This will be broadcast on 30th November 2021.

All you need to know about the retention process:

The eight existing franchises have mostly decided on the list of retained players - which is mostly four - while the rest of the players will be released.

The two new IPL franchises - Lucknow and Ahmedabad - will then get a chance to choose 3 players that they would like to buy from the list of released players before the mega auctions.

What is the amount that each retained player will get?

If a franchise opts to retain four players:

Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 42 Cr)

First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 16 Crore

Second choice retention (Player 2) Rs 12 Crore

Third choice retention (Player 3) Rs 8 Crore

Fourth choice retention (Player 4) Rs 6 Crore.

If a franchise opts to retain three players:

Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 33 Cr)

First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 15 Crore

Second choice retention (Player 2) Rs 11 Crore

Third choice retention (Player 3) Rs 7 Crore

If a franchise opts to retain two players:

Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 24 Cr)

First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 14 Crore

Second choice retention (Player 2) Rs 10 Crore

If a franchise opts to retain only one player:

Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 14 Cr)

First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 14 Crore